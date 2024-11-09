‘I lied put your clothes back on’: TikTok enters its ‘info dump’ era

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

If Instagram is the home of photo dumps, then TikTok is the home of info dumps. As any seasoned TikTok viewer knows, info dumps are the most underrated genre. This is the one where a person films their face for a few seconds before adding a monumental chunk of text over the page.

Clearly, TikTokers will take any excuse to info dump, and this new sound proves it.

The sound

As a pensive, strings-heavy orchestra fills the room, TikTokers are all saying the same thing: “I lied, put your clothes back on.” The premise of this trend is someone inviting a person over with the pretense of getting intimate when what they really want is to explain a topic that they find really important.

These topics range from meditations on love, to relationships, to the Menedez Brothers, to asking someone to describe every single detail of how they perceive you.

In one way or another, these topics and their structure (giant paragraphs) are pretty intense, and the intensity of the classical music only adds to that.

Where’s it from?

If you’re wondering where you heard this song from, let me save you the bother: it’s from the opening of Succession. The thrilling drama series, which has won numerous Emmys, focuses on the Waystar Rocyo media empire. At the center of it all is Logan Roy; the CEO who is preparing to select one of his three children as heir.

It has literally nothing to do with the context of this TikTok trend, but the song works perfectly because it just sounds so dramatic.

Sound off

In total, the sound has been used 53,700 times. Furthermore, it should come as no surprise Succession itself has also proven itself to be just as big a hit on the app as it is everywhere else.

As passionate Succession fans go viral with their angsty Logan Roy fancams, a total of 77,500 TikToks have been posted under the #succession hashtag.

