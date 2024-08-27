‘Hot Ones’ criticized for not crediting animators on Donald Duck episode: ‘I’m genuinely stunned’

Over the years, Hot Ones has featured countless guests who answer ‘hot questions with even hotter wings.’ Hosted by Sean Evans, the First We Feast show has almost become a rite of passage for any celebrity promoting anything.

However, most previous guests were not animated characters (give or take a Puss in Boots).

Why are people upset about the Donald Duck Hot Ones?

For the most recent Hot Ones, the guest was none other than animated icon and 90-year-old birthday boy Donald Duck, star of such classic Disney shorts as “Der Fuehrer’s Face,” with the show collaborating with Disney on a live-action-animated hybrid episode.

Now, if you’re like everyone online, you’ve made the joke, “Wait, isn’t that cannibalism??” but calm down, Paula Poundstone, because Donald’s sampling sauces via cauliflower wings here. The sauces are even fictional, Disney-themed ones.

Take a look, but be warned: Sean Evans acts.

It’s a charming little 8-minute episode, with the duck losing his sh*t exactly how you’d hope and expect. The mouse himself even makes an appearance, which feels like a get.

Hot Ones gives no credit to the animators, causing an online uproar

Once it’s over, you might find yourself wondering “hey, I wonder who animated all that animation?” Then you’d naturally check the video description, I assume (I don’t know you that well, to be fair).

Unfortunately, all you’ll find in that video description is a literal video description and some links to buy Hot Ones merch. You can’t find an animator’s name anywhere.

The video itself also features zero credits, so there is no help there.

Yeah, this didn’t go over well with folks online.

Wow, that Hot Ones episode with Donald Duck was beautifully animated! I wonder who did that?



No, seriously, they didn't credit the animators, who did the animation there? — Rusty Julia Ralston (flying in dat blue sky) (@imrustyokay) August 24, 2024

I wanna see you credit the animators https://t.co/RAxaqW4Tsx — real name on the internet (@RyanStradlater) August 24, 2024

Donald Duck on Hot Ones!



…



The animators aren't credited pic.twitter.com/Qd1s5JQSJ5 — NeatoTito (@_NeatoTito_) August 23, 2024

https://twitter.com/starlitcastles/status/1827163800253907233

Could the Donald Duck Hot Ones episode at least credit the animators and voice actors in the description or smth cuz it was all super charming but I don't even know how many people worked on it :( pic.twitter.com/JLiFU5nvYk — TooManyCrowns/4 Keys Lost? (@TooManyCrowns) August 23, 2024

The Donald Duck Hot Ones video is really damn good but I was genuinely stunned the video just ended shilling their other videos with not a single animation credit contained in the video or even the fucking description??? — Count Cannoli 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (Commissions OPEN!) (@CannoliCount) August 23, 2024

This comes at an especially poor time, as the Animation Guild is currently fighting for better treatment during a period when A.I. is thoroughly devaluing and threatening animation. We should cherish our animators. Come on, Hot Ones.

Who worked on the Donald Duck Hot Ones animation?

Thankfully, some enterprising users dug up the actual names of who worked on the episode’s animation, so at least the info is now out there.

Here is the animators credit on the Donald Duck hot ones, since hot ones did not credit them. https://t.co/98IBPhKZF5 — Colonel Corn (@jsj_dude) August 23, 2024

Most notably, animation legend Eric Goldberg, known for animating Robin Williams’ Genie in 1992’s Aladdin, wrote, directed, and co-animated the piece.”

Good work to all involved, except for Hot Ones. Do better, Hot Ones.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.