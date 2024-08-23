‘The atmosphere in the room is oppressive’: Guillermo del Toro shares his haunted hotel experience on X

Spooky season is nearly upon us, and no one likes the spookies more than director Guillermo del Toro, helmer of Pan’s Labyrinth, Shape of Water, and (Oscar winner for) that cool stop-motion Pinocchio.

On brand, the director is currently in Aberdeen, Scotland, filming an adaptation of Frankenstein. (I know—I was surprised he hadn’t already done this, too.)

What’s up with Guillermo del Toro staying in a haunted hotel?

Even more on brand, del Toro has apparently decided to stay in what he refers to as the “most haunted room” at his hotel. Evidently, one of the film’s producers had stayed in the room but checked out after some “odd” occurrences.

Thus, del Toro had to do the most him thing ever and check in to it himself, documenting the experience on X. Guillermo, no good will come of this!

Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800’s hotel. i am in the Most Haunted room of it- which was vacated this morning by one of our producers. Odd electrical and physical occurences scared her into leaving asap. Stay tuned- if anything happens I will report. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 20, 2024

“If anything happens, I will report,” del Toro posted on Tuesday. Good lord, if that ain’t the most “last tweet ever” post I’ve ever seen. Fear not, though, because del Toro gave an update the next day that he’s not actually sleeping in the room in order to stay fresh for long shooting days.

UPDATE-. I can only say:. Nothingbhas happened yet, but the atmosphere in the room is opressive and I am not gonna spend much more time there. It may be suggestion, but at this point I kept it but am sleeping in another room- I need 6 hours of sleep to have a good shooting day-… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 22, 2024

Hmmm, does it count as “staying in a haunted hotel room” then, Mo? Methinks not really. By that logic, I’m technically “staying” in my local CVS.

6:28 Scotland. Finished the shooting day. Going into the room now- dinner at 8:00 Anything happens and I will update. the room has more than vibes there is something angry and teritorial there. A shred of rage. Room #4 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 22, 2024

Okay, okay–that sounds slightly concerning. Angry ghosts are, I’m told, not ideal. However, in the next post, del Toro provides us with photographic evidence of the fabled “Room #4” and yeah, that thang looks haunted as hellllll.

No sounds or sights happened- but justan opressive vibe- Room #4 I shall return… Life is unstructured- no grand finale pic.twitter.com/sbwJfyVkS3 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 23, 2024

Del Toro proceeded to post a mirror photo, where it very much looks like the room is haunted…by him.

in the mirror at Room #4 pic.twitter.com/OidG0ZLvur — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 22, 2024

Do we have a Sixth Sense situation on our hands here?

Del Toro decides to take matters into his own hands by trying to download an EVP on his phone and do some amateur ghost-hunting himself.

trying for an EVP on my Iphone pic.twitter.com/QUblyTQozK — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 22, 2024

However, the saga seems to have birthed no actual ghostly evidence.

As of today, Guillermo’s last word on the topic was a slight epilogue.

Finished the shooting day- and- as an epilogue to the haunted room– One of our cast had a similar sensation in the room and one of our crew saw someone outside the window… On the second floor. So, there: I went put flat, but the place is worth exploring!! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 23, 2024

So, it seems del Toro survived the ghostly ordeal, though who knows if that would have been different had he spent more than, like, 15 minutes in there at a time. Book it for real next time, GDT!

