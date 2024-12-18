Advertisement
Pop Culture

‘She told me I’m becoming a loser’—Young, rich, retired husband smokes and drinks all day. People have a lot of thoughts

What would you do if you could retire early?

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
screengrab of a Reddit message.

An early retiree caused a discourse after his wife called him a “loser” for getting stoned and playing video games all day. In a post on the Reddit sub r/Fire, the 41-year-old told the story of how he managed to secure a substantial passive income that allowed him to stop working. Unfortunately for him, money can’t solve all problems, including marital ones.

Featured Video

The reaction from his wife led to online discussions about everything from what women want to the very meaning of life, spreading from Reddit to other social media platforms.

What is FIRE?

FIRE, sometimes written as FI/RE, is an acronym for “Financial Independence/Retiring Early.” It’s a loose financial strategy that involves pursuing high-earning ventures while restricting your spending early on and using the profits for investments with the goal of becoming secure and often retiring before the age of 65.

Advertisement

Many adherents also consider FIRE to be a cultural movement. Starting in the 2010s and fueled by increasing rates of poverty, especially among those of retirement age, young people began searching for ways to maximize the possibility that they would avoid financial ruin and even manage to enjoy a good portion of their life with little to no work.

The basic formula instructs FIRE subscribers to 25 times the amount of their annual expenses and spend around four percent of their savings in retirement. Some plan to work part-time during this retirement period.

The loser with the FIRE success story

On Monday, a man with what adherents would consider a FIRE success story complained to Redditors that his wife didn’t approve of how he was spending his retirement. According to the post, he was spending a lot of time getting high and playing Grand Theft Auto online, but only because of the winter social slump.

Advertisement

“Since November began, it’s cold and dark early so a lot of what I do M-F when she’s at work is I play GTA (video game) on thc edibles bc nothing else to do where I live this time of year,” he explains.

Tweet with a screenshot of a Reddit post by a FIRE guy whose wife called him a loser for playing video games high all day.
@NickatFP/X

“Wife came home early today and I’m stoned in the middle of a conversation w/ my GTA online friends. She told me I’m becoming a ‘Loser’ but this is me during the day when she works. I admit it’s immature but we dont have kids and I just want to chill after working a stressful job for 15 years.”

He explains that he makes $125,000 per year on his liquid assets alone, allowing him to live comfortably while his wife works as a teacher. He says he paid for the house, cooks, cleans, takes his wife on nice trips in the summer, and doesn’t understand the problem.

Advertisement

Discourse contemplates the meaning of life

Most of the comments either agree that the OP isn’t living his best life or accuse his wife of being resentful because she still works, which he says she does for health insurance. Those of the latter opinion warn that divorce could be on the horizon, which could derail his FIRE plans.

Comment
byu/SPACE-W33D from discussion
inFire
Tweet reading 'There's a certain type of person who excels at gamification of things. They can be very financially succesful at something like FIRE or other things. But that same mindset makes them less interesting once they beat the game. The irony is that the 'gamer' type, once they've conquered financial success or optimization, often feels bored. They circle back, looking for another 'game' to play, to transition from winning games to simply living well Games have limits. They are inherently closed loops, with clear rules, goals, and ways to win. but they rarely allow for depth or transcendence, things things that make life interesting By contrast, life as an art is messy, unmeasurable, and open-ended. Cafés, conversations, creative projects, and flirtations resist the mindset of gamification. Yet, they offer a richness that games cannot Many others stuck in employment would have much more fun in this person's situation. Alas.'
@PaulSkallas/X
Advertisement
Tweet reading 'Wife bitter because she broke and overworked.'
@dvonteburke/X

The others are getting deep. As the discourse spread to X, more users started talking about the meaning of life and what truly makes a human being happy and fulfilled. Getting stoned and gaming all day is fun, no doubt about that, but might there be more to life for a 41-year-old with a six-figure income and unlimited free time? A question for the ages.

Tweet reading 'This is an interesting one and I think it dives all the way down to 'what is the purpose of life?' Why did he want to be financially independent? So he can spend the rest of his life on drugs playing video games?'
@dvonteburke/X
Comment
byu/SPACE-W33D from discussion
inFire
Advertisement

“This is an interesting one and I think it dives all the way down to ‘what is the purpose of life?’” wrote X user @politicalmath. “Why did he want to be financially independent? So he can spend the rest of his life on drugs playing video games?”

A third type of person went down the whole “what women want” path. If you have to ask, guys, you need to focus on yourselves first.

Tweet reading 'It’s 2024 and men still struggle with the fact that women will see you as a loser if you play video games and do drugs all day. This may also be good example of how personality beats out resource provisioning. You see this in a lot of the evolutionary research and speed dating studies: wealth actually ends up being ranked lower than you might expect, both in stated and revealed preferences. Women like men who behave a certain way, and while there is high variability in what that way is, the “binge games & drugs” combo of behavior is a favorite for very few women. What if he spent that time on, well, literally anything else? Writing a book, learning to paint, volunteering, outdoor sports, or whatever. Basically anything that is interesting and shows a little bit of ambition.'
@datepsych/X
Tweet reading 'A woman’s lizard brain won’t respect a man unless he leaves the home for 8+ hours a day. This is why we had a spike in divorce rates during covid enforced WFH. Women want warriors, not hermits basking in their victories. Her lizard brain craves a hunter, not a king resting on his throne. To stay respected, you must feign the hunt, even when the beast is already dead.'
@Dmitriysz/X
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Grand Theft Auto Reddit
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot