’44, that’s me!’: TikTokers are revitalizing the legendary Ickey Shuffle

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Ten years ago, history changed forever. And it’s all thanks to former NFL great Ickey Woods, the No. 44, and some delicious cold cuts.

The sound

It all starts when a man calls out “No. 44.” As he does so, former pro football player Ickey Woods hollers jubilantly in response: “No. 44!. That’s me!”

Clearly, Woods is excited about getting chosen, and while some might call this enthusiasm excessive, it’s the sheer, unironic joy that’s appealing to TikTokers.

Even if this enthusiasm feels somewhat misplaced at times.

It isn’t often that a single TikTok sound produces more than one trend, but that’s what has happened with this one, as Woods’ joy has clearly resonated with people twice over.

The first iteration of this trend involves height. As the taller person stands in front, the shorter one stands behind so only their arms are visible. They then cheer and jump out from behind the taller person to lip-sync “that’s me!” which is followed by a little dance in the style of Ickey Woods’ Ickey Shuffle.

This is usually accompanied by a statement like “I bet he’ll end up with someone tall like him” or “You’re so tall so your dad must be tall.” Essentially, the joke here is that the parent or partner is short when they’re not expected to be. And nothing makes a joke funnier than having to break it down and explain it.

Meanwhile, the second iteration of this trend is more straightforward—the “44 that’s me” catchphrase represents disproportionate enthusiasm about something quite depressing. Examples include being underpaid at work, becoming an alcoholic, and being taken away by CPS. It’s dark humor followed up with a little boogie and a huge helping of trauma.

Where’s it from?

This sound comes from a 2014 Geico commercial. In the context of the commercial, Woods is cheering because he’s about to get some cold cuts. So, when his order number (44) is called out, Woods does something called the Ickey Shuffle to celebrate.

For those not in the know, the Ickey Shuffle is a celebratory touchdown dance that Woods first did back in 1988 while playing for the NFL. It has no relation to either iteration of the memes this TikTok sound turned into, and the fact it’s Woods in particular doing this dance doesn’t really affect the content of the meme. But when something goes viral, it goes very viral.

Sound off

Because that commercial was played so much on cable TV back in the day, this TikTok sound offers a slice of nostalgia for viewers. That’s probably why it’s been used 22,000 times and counting.

And now, the Ickey Shuffle has been introduced to a whole new generation.