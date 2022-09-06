The Snail vibrator is a powerful toy that gives the Rabbit a run for its money

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

When a new toy enters the market, I’m often a bit leery. I mean, how many different designs can people come up with that will actually work? But I’m also a curious cat, so when I see something different from anything I’ve used before, I want to try it out. That’s why The Snail vibrator, by Freedom Novelties, caught my attention immediately.

I’ve never seen another toy out there like it before. I’ll admit, part of my curiosity was because I wasn’t even sure exactly HOW you would use it! The more I looked at it and watched videos from stores carrying it, the more I thought, that’s supposed to work similarly to a Rabbit, but how?

What is The Snail sex toy?

The Snail looks exactly as you would expect based on the name (but not slimy, I promise). It’s shaped like, well, a snail. As I suspected, it is similar to a rabbit vibrator but it has something going for it that most rabbits don’t—the part that rests against your clitoris doesn’t move as you thrust the toy.

For me, this was a game changer. I’ve always loved the idea of rabbit-style toys, but in practice, they just didn’t do what they were advertised exactly. Internal stimulation plus clitoral stimulation, sounds excellent in theory, right? Of course, it does. However, when you’re thrusting away with a toy, clearly, you’re moving the entire toy, which causes those awesome little ears to move as well. While this is okay at the beginning of your solo session, once you’re getting to the part where you expect to orgasm, it can start to get problematic.

How does The Snail vibrator work?

At first, I wasn’t 100 percent sure how to work this thing, but it comes with an instruction manual.

I may have spent more than a few minutes trying to figure out how I was going to get this toy inside my body. But once I stopped being stubborn and actually read the instructions, it was pretty simple. One of the coolest features of the Snail is the ball that rests against your clitoris and stays where you want it.

This toy has been compared to a rabbit vibrator, due to its simultaneous internal and external stimulation, but there’s an important difference. Namely, rabbit vibes don’t always stay where you put them.

The clitoral stimulation from a rabbit is very targeted, and the ‘ears’ tend to slip off or just flat-out move when you’re using the vibrator to thrust. Personally, I find the ears to be a little too targeting, so when I saw the design of the Snail, I was excited to see if the larger surface area of the ball would give a different kind of sensation.

Whereas most rabbit-type vibrators are more buzzing in their vibrations when it comes to the ears, the Snail has more of a rumbling vibration. Plus, due to the larger surface area of the ball, it spreads the vibration deeper into your body, reaching more of your clitoris beyond just the surface. It’s good stuff for sure.

Is it easy to control?

The Snail has two motors, one in each ball. They operate independently of one another, so if you like more vibration internally (or externally), you can set each motor to a different speed and pattern. Both motors have five speeds and five vibration patterns, which give over 600 combinations for you to choose from. I’m a simple gal, and I doubt I’ll ever go through all those combinations, but they’re nice to have.

Controlling the Snail is simple. Its buttons are on the lower ball, which also doubles as a handhold, and are raised enough to be easy to find while you’re using the toy.

So, what are the vibrations like? One of my go-to toys for clitoral stimulation is my Magic Wand. Its rumbly vibrations just can’t be beaten, for me, so I was pleasantly surprised to find the Snail boasts similar power. Couple that with the insertion capability of a good dildo, and you just can’t go wrong.

What I love is that it’s all one toy. I’m not the most coordinated person on the planet. Sure, I have two hands, but trying to please myself with a dildo for insertion and a wand for clitoral stimulation does nothing but frustrate me. And now, I don’t have to worry about it. The Snail provides both in one!

Using the Snail vibrator in practice

After charging for the recommended 2 hours, I decided it was time to give this toy a try. It’s made from silicone, so water-based lube is your best bet. I took a few minutes to play with the settings and make sure I knew where the buttons were, then sat back to enjoy the ride. In all my years of using sexual wellness items, I’ve never used a toy that performed so well.

Even with vigorous thrusting, the ball for clitoral stimulation never stopped providing vibration nor did it slip and slide away from its targeted spot. Since it’s pretty wide, it covered every place I could imagine wanting vibration with ease.

For those with a very sensitive clit, be aware, that even the lowest setting on this portion of the vibrator is fairly strong. I would say it’s similar to the low setting on a Magic Wand. I found that starting off with the lowest setting on that ball and moving up to the third worked well for me.

The insertable portion of the Snail is very rigid, which has its pros and cons. A pro is, that you don’t have to worry about it flopping around while you’re using it. A con is that there’s no give to this toy. After vigorous play, you may find yourself a bit sore. For me, the pros heavily outweigh the cons.

Specs of The Snail vibrator

Made of body-safe silicone

2 hours charging, 1-hour play

USB rechargeable (pin connector)

5 vibration modes, 5 speeds

100 percent waterproof

Comes in pink or purple

Awesome storage case included (It looks identical to my storage case for the Nintendo Switch!)

Insertable length: 6 inches Width: 1 1/3 inches

Pros and Cons of The Snail

Nothing is perfect, but this toy comes pretty close. I love the dual stimulation for blended orgasms and have definitely squirted a few times while using it. Although the clitoral stimulation ball moves, unfurling as you thrust the toy, there isn’t any ‘give’ to the rest of the toy. The insertable portion is rigid. This isn’t a con for me, but I can see where it may be uncomfortable for some bodies.

Cleaning the toy is a bit tricky. You’ll need to be sure you’re getting into the curves and bends of the toy and ultimately, rinse all your cleaners away as well. I highly recommend drying this toy when you’ve finished cleaning it, instead of leaving it to dry. There are some nooks and crannies I would be afraid wouldn’t dry completely on their own.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, this has quickly become my favorite toy. I love that I can get myself off quickly with it if I choose, or take the time to really romance myself. The Snail vibrator works beautifully for me in both regards and has earned its place on my nightstand.