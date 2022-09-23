The Share Lite double dildo is a bisexual delight

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Finding the perfect toy is hard. Something like the Share Lite double dildo doesn’t just show up on your doorstep. One of the things that intimidated me most when I began having sex with other women was strap-on sex. Don’t get me wrong. Watching porn with ladies using them was the ultimate in hotness. But I kept thinking, “oh man, this can’t be easy!”

There were so many things to consider. How would the harness fit? How do we find the right dildo to go in the harness? What is the toy flopping around like? And then there were the mechanics of thrusting and just sex, in general, while wielding a penis. It was enough to make your strap go soft. I started understanding performance anxiety a lot more, guys!

The first couple’s toy I shared with another woman was a double-ended dildo. The extra long kind you were supposed to each insert an end in one another and I guess see-saw back and forth. It was kind of hot…but not exactly what either of us was going for. So we broke down and purchased a strap-on harness that would accommodate both our sizes.

It came with a dildo, so we didn’t have to worry about whether or not our current toys would fit and brought it home to try out. Needless to say, there was definitely a learning curve involved, there was a lot of laughing, and even though we had a good time, it was just really awkward.

When I finally jumped into the world of the new and improved wearable double dildos, I thought I had arrived, but I soon found, they were often heavy and a little unwieldy, too. The insertable end wasn’t easy to keep inserted. Thankfully, most could easily be placed in a harness, but that kind of defeats the purpose. Until Fun Factory came up with the Share Lite.

What’s the Share Lite?

Share Lite is the world’s first lightweight double dildo. The girthy giver’s end makes it simple to grip without the need for a harness. Unlike most double dildos, the inner core is lightweight, so there’s no slipping. And as a bonus, it has an adjustable hinge where the insertable portion meets the giving end, so you can change positions seamlessly. It’s designed with a G-spot tip for the wearer and a G- or P-spot tip for the receiver–so feel free to use it for any partner you choose.

How is the Share Lite Different From Other Double Dildos?

Its biggest innovation is the true ability to go harness free. While a lot of users can use any double dildo without a harness, a lot of people found after a short period of time, the insertable end would slip out, or they weren’t able to vigorously thrust without losing their grip. This can cause feelings of shame, thinking there is something wrong with their bodies and that’s no good. Trust me, I’ve been there. But there’s nothing wrong with your body, the old school dils are just heavy and often unwieldy. The Share Lite uses a lightweight inner core that’s easier for your muscles to hold without a harness.

The girthy end is also wide enough to stay put even when you’re hot and wet. Plus, the adjustable hinge lets you bend the dildo to suit your every need, so you get the fit you need every time. In the past, you had to worry about the usable end drooping with use, and the tip going soft so to speak, but Fun Factory fixed this issue as well, making the tip firmer and keeping the toy more balanced no matter how vigorously you play. Making the toy poseable ensures comfort for you and your partner and gives you endless possibilities without endless accessories required. Win/win.

What are the specs of the Share Lite?

Wearer’s end: 5″ long, 1.75″ wide

Receiver’s end” 6.5″ long, 1.5″ wide

Overall length: 10″

22 percent lighter than the original Share Double Dildo

Body Safe Silicone

Anal Safe

Waterproof

Review

I personally love a multipurpose toy and I wasn’t disappointed with the Share Lite. Not only can I use it with my female partners, it works beautifully with my male partners for pegging. As an added bonus, I can use the giver’s end as a handle and play with the receiver’s end as a regular dildo! Since this toy is made from body safe silicone, I like to use a good water based lubricant to ensure I don’t potentially damage the toy and to keep things nice and slick. My go-to is Sliquid Naturals Sassy for this toy, as it’s thick so it stays put and provides a little extra cushion for pegging.

Speaking of pegging, that’s exactly why I got to use this awesome toy for the first time! I wanted to know if it would really stay in place without a harness. I’ve never been able to peg someone with a double dildo without using a harness in the past. I was pleasantly surprised to find I was absolutely able to accomplish my goal with the Share Lite, no harness required.

Is it easy to use?

As you would expect, there is a bit of a learning curve involved, but that has everything to do with knowing your body, figuring out the best position for you and your partner, and adjusting the toy’s hinge to fit your body appropriately. Once we got everything settled, it was simply a matter of two bodies coming together for some extremely hot fun. Switching positions isn’t hard, you can grip the Share Lite as you would its natural counterpart, adjust the angle, and keep going.

A few weeks later, I was able to try it with a girlfriend and had a similar hot experience. Since I was a little more experienced, getting started didn’t take as long and I felt more confident in slinging my new dildo around like a pro! I won’t say it feels like a natural extension of your body, but I also won’t say you won’t feel compelled to waggle it around like you’re a porn star. Both my partners reported it felt realistic and one of the hottest experiences we’d had to date.

Clean-up is a breeze, as there are no moving parts or electrical parts to be concerned with. Simply wash with soap and warm water and dry.

Should I buy the Share Light Double Dildo?

If you’re someone who enjoys using strap-on dildos, double dildos, or who is interested in trying something in this line of sex toys, I can’t recommend the Fun Factory Share Lite enough. It’s a fun way to introduce yourself and your partner to a new experience or up your game in something you’ve already begun. Get yours today and have some fun!