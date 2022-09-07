The Magic Wand Mini: a small toy that packs a big punch

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

I’ve been in a steady relationship with my Magic Wand (formerly Hitachi Magic Wand) since I was 18. It’s hands-down the longest (and most satisfying!) relationship I’ve ever had. The ease and reliability of the Magic Wand make it an absolute must-have in my sex toy repertoire—which is why I was excited to try out its smaller sibling, the Magic Wand Mini.

When the Magic Wand first hit the market, Shay Martin, Vice President of Vibratex, Inc., says it was sold like an appliance at department stores. It didn’t take long until people with vulvas discovered that it could be used for more than, umm, just soothing tired muscles.

“There was never any connotation that it was a product that brings women to orgasm,” Martin said. “So, it made it feel more acceptable as a pleasure toy than, let’s say, using a dildo which screams, ‘I’M MASTURBATING!'”

What is the Magic Wand Mini?

Since the Magic Wand launched in 1968, there haven’t been many big changes. The most significant change, however, was the simplification of its name. “In the early 2000s, the name Hitachi Magic Wand was changed to just ‘Magic Wand.’ This was done solely to strengthen the focus on the name Magic Wand (which is also the Registered Trademark) as we introduced new models like the Rechargeable and Plus,” says Martin. “No other changes were made, and the Magic Wand Original is still virtually identical to the one released in 1968.” In 2016, Time Magazine named the Magic Wand one of the “Top 10 Most Influential Gadgets of All Time.” Martin estimates that close to 10 million Magic Wands have been sold over the years.

Once a corded-only option, the Magic Wand now offers a rechargeable option for orgasms more than 18 inches away from a power outlet. What a game-changer when it comes to getting off! And if that wasn’t enough, the iconic brand recently released a Magic Wand Mini. In this case, less truly means more.

Why we love the Magic Wand Mini

If you’re new to sex toys, the Magic Wand Mini is a great place to start. Embrace your curiosities and explore! Use it as an all-over massager and see how your body (or your partner’s body) responds to stimulation without making orgasm the end goal.

Sometimes, size matters! This compact cutie measures 9.5″ compared to its 12.75″ full-sized sibling, which weighs a hefty 1.5 pounds.

The Magic Wand Mini lasts 2.5 hours on a full charge, so take your sweet ‘ole time exploring its three rumbly speeds.

How to use the Magic Wand Mini

First things first! Wipe the silicone head with a damp cloth, mild soap, or a sex toy cleaner. Be careful not to submerge the toy since it’s not water-resistant.

Next, charge your Magic Wand Mini (it should take 150 minutes to reach a full charge).

When the wand is charged, turn it on. Cycle through the four speeds and play with the sensations. For example, I like to start on my inner arm or thigh to get a sense of how a new toy feels before touching my genitals. (FYI: the Magic Wand Mini is meant for external use only.)

Ready to play? Okay. Grab some water-based lube and smear it on the head. Even if you’re aroused, a layer of lube can intensify the sensations.

Start low and slow, as in the first setting. If the sensation is too powerful, try using the wand over underwear or a sock over its head.

Get comfy as you start to figure out what does (and doesn’t) feel good. Sit back, breathe, and relax into the pleasure. Even though wand vibes are meant for external stimulation, their deep rumbles stimulate the internal clitoris, a complex network of erectile tissue, and roughly 8,000 nerve endings. Unfortunately, most people are only familiar with the visible bulb that sits above the vaginal opening, the pathway to orgasm for so many people with vulvas. (A 2017 study published in the journal Sex and Marital Therapy found that only 18% of women can orgasm from vaginal penetration alone. The rest either require or prefer clitoral stimulation to orgasm during intercourse.)

Pros of the Magic Wand Mini:

For ‘pre-orgasmic’ people with vulvas or those who’ve yet to reach climax, the Magic Wand Mini is an effective way to reach orgasm. It provides a steady stream of clitoral stimulation—without wearing out your or your partner’s fingers.

It doesn’t matter how big, or small your clit is, how far it’s from the vagina, or if you have vaginal atrophy, the Magic Wand works well with most genitals.

The Mini is far less cumbersome than the Original. It’s perfectly sized for a purse or carry-on bag.

Although it’s a scaled-down size, the deep vibrations Magic Wand is known for weren’t sacrificed in the new design. (The rumbly first speed does it for me.)

People with penises love the Magic Wand Mini too. Start with the lowest setting and move the silicone head across the frenulum. Avoid the glans and scrotum, as these spots may be too sensitive.

It’s rechargeable.

Cons of the Magic Wand Mini:

The Magic Wands Mini is not waterproof or splashproof.

Some people get overstimulated with a wand vibe. Put a sock on the silicone head to slow things down and soften the vibration.

If you have limited strength or dexterity, getting a wand to your genitals may be tricky.

If you’re into penetration and feeling internal fullness, a wand vibe may not be for you since it’s all about clit stim.

The Mini version doesn’t have vibrational patterns and only three vibrational speeds.

Verdict: Buy it!

The bottom line? There’s a reason this mighty massager has been the best-selling personal massager for more than three decades. So, if you’re looking for a discreet, travel-sized version of a tried-and-true sex toy, this wand is for you. It’s small, yet mighty, and lives up to its big sibling’s “Cadillac of Sex Toys” cred.