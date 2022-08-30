The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Why would you want to make your own dildo?

I’ve been around this industry long enough to remember when it was a huge to-do for well-known porn actors to partner with sex toy companies. Specialty dildos and fleshlights that promised to give you the same experience as being with your favorite star were all the rage for years.

While sex toys have come a long way since then, the fantasy element is still a hot commodity. Specialty brands have been making custom molds that appeal to every possible fetish. There are toys for everything from monster-fetishists to those tempted by tentacles.

Lovehoney, an award-winning sex toy brand, has taken that spirit of exploration and brought it directly to consumers with their Clone-A-Willy kits. For those looking for an intriguing way to get creative in the bedroom, beat the boredom of pandemic-induced isolation, or bridge the gap between long-distance partners, these kits are the perfect opportunity to bring a little fantasy to life.

So what kinds of dildos can you make?

The first thing to do is pick a kit. I’m less interested in realism when it comes to my sex toys, but Lovehoney does a fantastic job of offering multiple silicone colors for those interested in getting every detail right.

Color choices for each basic kit include flesh pink, jet black, hot pink, neon purple, flesh tan, and flesh brown. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, there are also glow-in-the-dark options in blue, hot pink, green, and neon purple.

While most options on the site are straightforward dildos, Lovehoney also offers an option for those that really like dangly bits for extra stimulation. This option only comes in the flesh pink silicone color, so you’ll need to purchase an extra silicone refill if you want to get more adventurous.

How to make your own dildo

Once your kit arrives, the real fun can begin. Like all things sexy, the cloning process should be fun for everyone involved. Making sure you and your partner(s) can communicate openly and effectively throughout the process is especially important.

While the Clone-a-Willy kits are latex- and phthalate-free, keeping an eye and ear out for discomfort and allergic reactions is still important. To get the best possible outcome, make sure to read the included instructions closely. Lovehoney made sure to include pictures to make it easy but if you like to see things on a big screen, they’ve also put the directions on their website for quick reference.

Once you have everything on hand, you’ll want to give any pubic hairs a trim and your partner’s bits a good, but gentle, wash. Silicone is very sticky and it’s no fun to see—or feel—those sensitive places get pulled on when you’re removing the mold.

The best part, in my opinion, is getting your partner nice and hard. As Lovehoney says, “Every erection is a blessing.” This is a great opportunity to get creative with the process. You can start the process with an edging session, maybe reading some monster romance erotica or watching porn together, or my personal favorite — a blowjob.

A quick note about cock rings

After getting your partner’s attention, make sure to use a cock ring behind the testicles to keep things erect the whole time. Lovehoney offers over 200 options in a variety of styles to make the process as smooth as possible.

The entire molding process takes about 15-20 minutes, including prep time, but make sure to check in with your partner throughout for any discomfort. I really like that Lovehoney’s kits let you choose whether or not to insert the vibrator before leaving your new toy to set. Whatever you choose, remember to insert the solid base before curing because a safe sex toy is an easily removable sex toy.

While the anticipation is the worst, and best part, you don’t want to disturb your creation before the silicone has fully set. You should use the waiting time to get creative with your clean-up but be nice to your partner since they’ve just had to sit through a short edging session.

What if you don’t have a dildo model on hand?

The Clone-a-Willy kit is a great way for partnered people to add variety to their sex lives but a real person is not a requirement to get your money’s worth. This is a great opportunity to get creative if you’re riding solo or just looking for something less conventional.

Fun options include provocatively shaped produce like cucumbers, eggplants, and blunted carrots. You could also use a toy that you already have on hand if you’ve always wished it had a vibrating feature, or just want to try double penetration. Remember to use a condom and a water-based lube when molding to keep things sanitary and body-safe though.

Now that you’ve got a DIY dildo, what’s next?

Before you play with your new battery-operated best friend, make sure to grab some water-based lube and toy cleaner. Condoms are optional but it never hurts to have some on hand. Lovehoney offers a ton of lube options including vegan and anal-safe products. Whatever you pick, make sure it’s water-based because silicone and silicone don’t mix.

Remember, your new toy is not waterproof so any experimentation will have to be kept above the waves. It’s also important to note that these kits are intended for personal use only. While an entrepreneurial spirit is admirable, you cannot sell your creations. Clone-a-willy kits also make a great gift for stag and hen parties, birthdays, anniversaries, or just because.

Happy cloning!