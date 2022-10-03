how to find a cock ring

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

If you want to kick it like Kanye and be “harder, better, faster, stronger,” you might want to consider adding a cock ring to your tickle trunk. Cock rings, aka a penis ring, pleasure ring, or C-ring, are rings that fit snugly around the base of a penis to help prolong erections during sex. They can also enhance orgasms. They’re wonderful devices.

It’s small, it’s compact and it can do wonders in the bedroom if you want to keep going and last a little longer. Whether you’re masturbating solo or plan to use this with a partner, read on if you’re looking for something new to spice up your roster.

What is a cock ring?

A cock ring is a ring-shaped tool that is designed for those who have penises to help achieve harder and longer erections. Cock rings are typically made out of rubber and are placed at the base of the shaft by the testicles to allow for blood to be trapped in the penis with its tight grip to allow for longer and more fulfilling erections and orgasms. It’s also encouraged for those who may have erectile dysfunction (but please contact your doctor before trying these out).

How does a cock ring work?

Let’s take it back to Biology 101 and explain how erections work. An erection occurs when the arteries leading to the penis dilate, causing the penis to harden and enlarge. Simultaneously, the veins that lead away from the penis begin to constrict, resulting in blood being trapped. This intense amount of constriction allows for a viable hard-on.

However, when another mode of constriction is added into the equation (in this case, a cock ring), even more blood becomes trapped in the penis which allows for a much harder and stronger erection. Some folks also squeeze the cock ring around the testicles for maximum restriction.

How to find the right size cock ring

Cock rings, like condoms and underwear, are made in various sizes and are dependent on the circumference of your penis. For a proper fit, look for something that is snug and tight, but not painful. Note that this might take a couple of tries! For a more methodical approach, use a measuring tape at the base of your penis and compare with the sizing charts of the cock ring manufacturer.

How to use a cock ring

What I enjoy the most about cock rings is that they are so easy to use. Follow these steps for easy installation and a longer-lasting erection.

Step 1: Choose a cock ring of your liking

Most cock rings are made out of rubber or silicon, a stretchy material. These are recommended to those who are new to using this type of sex toy or folks who prefer an easier entry. Because the material has a bit of flexibility, it makes for easier placement around the cock.

Looking for something that’s customizable? There are options for that. Adjustable cock rings exist for those who want to be able to control the amount of tightness around the penis.

Cock or penis ties are a variation of an adjustable cock ring, and allow you to adjust the level of tightness based on pre-set beads or fasteners.

If you regularly use a cock ring during sex, you might want to try ones that are made out of stainless steel or metal. These types of cock rings are very tight and really restrict blood flow. Stainless steel cock rings boast the best results, for some.

Up for something spicier or with a partner? Consider textured or vibrating cock rings to really maximize long-lasting pleasure for both of you. We’ve included our favorite cock rings below.

Step 2: Be sure to try it on first!

Before engaging in sexual intercourse, it’s important that you are able to safely put it on and remove it. Cock rings, especially those of the stainless steel or metal varieties, may seem intimidating to use at first, so it’s a good idea to practice putting it on and taking it off. You’ll want to know in the case of an emergency).

Step 3: Lube it up

This might be a given for some, but it might not be as obvious to others, but please use lube—and lots of it! Using lube enables the cock ring to easily slide down to the base of the penis. Not only does it make for an easy installation, but also allows for easy removal.

Step 4: Proper placement

As for placement, slide the cock ring down to the base of the penis, by the testicles. It should sit comfortably but tight. A good rule of thumb is that a cock ring should feel snug but not so tight that it causes numbness.

Step 5: Use as you wish

Whether you’re using a cock ring alone or with a partner, it can be a lot of fun. It can certainly delay your orgasm and keep you harder for longer.

Step 6: Remove after 15 – 20 minutes

This is important! Remove the cock ring safely by applying more lube, if needed, at the end of your session. If, mid-use, you are experiencing any pain, numbness, or discoloration in the penis, remove it immediately. Give yourself some time to breathe before putting it back on.

Step 7: Clean your rings

Once you’re. done wash your cock rings in warm, soapy water and pat dry to ensure they last a long time. Store in a clean and safe place for next time’s use.

Our favorite cock rings

1. If you want a cock ring for erectile dysfunction: Eddie by Giddy

With a doctor’s consultation, it’s great to include Eddie by Giddy, a cock ring subscription service that is medically and scientifically backed. With free resizes and shipping, it removes the anxiety and shame that might come with having erectile dysfunction. It’s easy to use, beginner-friendly and promotes healthy erections.

You can read our full review of Eddie by Giddy right here. Our review was blown away by how effective Eddie was.

Price: $188.00 per year ($1.55/day)

2. For those looking for a couple-friendly cock ring: TOR 2

Ready to turn up the vibe—literally? The TOR 2 by Lelo is a flexible, vibrating penis ring with 6 different settings to turn both you and your partner on. The TOR 2 boasts longer-lasting and explosive orgasms for both you and your partner.

Price: $189

3. For those looking for Bluetooth vibrating penis ring: Tenuto 2

This award-winning cock ring, Mystery Vibe’s Tenuto 2, is a godsend for those who want to increase the intensity between you and your partner. If you’re looking for a maximum erection Tenuto’s four anatomically-placed motors will hit you and your partner in all the right places.

The result is powerful orgasms and more pleasurable sex. You even get Bluetooth control, allowing you to fine-tune your pleasure with your smartphone. The Tenuto 2 has also been proven to help develop stronger erections over time with repeated use. Read our full Tenuto 2 review here.

Price: $348

4. For those wanting something new: Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring

Not your first rodeo? We’d recommend LoveHoney’s Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring. The textured sleeve in this particular model caters to your partner to stimulate the clitoris during sex. Wear this for solo masturbation or with a partner—it’s completely up to you! This is an incredible budget vibrating penis ring, no matter how you plan to use it.

Price: $29.95

5. Best budget cockring: Durex Pleasure Ring

Do you want to try something new without stretching your wallet? The Durex Pleasure Ring is calling out your name, delivering a full penis ring for under $10. Compatible with latex condoms and incredibly comfortable, the Pleasure Ring is like renting a sports car. You’ll learn what you want from a product when you’re ready to spend a little more money.

Price: $9.68