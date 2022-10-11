The best 5-Star Sex Toys for Amazon Prime Day

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Shopping for sex toys has come a long way since shopping at stores with blacked-out windows. If you know you know. If you’re super shy and don’t want to risk being seen, you can buy everything from vibrators to vaginal dilators from the comfort of your couch. Sure, it can be confusing to know where to start, especially if you’re new to the world of sex toys. Never fear, though. A look at the best-selling sex toys on Amazon Prime might help.

If you see something that piques your pleasure interest, take a quick minute to read the reviews. There’s so much good intel tucked within the 5-star rating system. The best part? You can have discreetly packaged pleasure products on your doorstep within a few days. Hello, instant gratification!

The best 5-star best-selling sex toys on Amazon right now.

(Editor’s Note: Some customer reviews have been edited for space.)

Best-selling sex toys on Amazon: Vibrators

Rose Toy Vibrator

Price: $36.99

Why it’s great: This pretty toy is more potent than it looks. Its 10 licking and vibrating modes stimulate nipples, vulvas, and the clitoris.

What customers say: “This toy works very good; the ‘tongue’ feature feels great (if you want it to feel more realistic, add lube to simulate saliva). To have the dildo part going at the same time is a game-changer! Multiple modes and both pieces are controlled by different buttons, so you can customize what modes you like! 10/10 recommend!”

G-spot Vibrator

Price: $33.99

Why it’s great: This smooth silicone wand is soft and bendable. With 10 vibrational settings, this toy is excellent for coaxing G-spot orgasms.

What customers say: “This toy is an absolute dream. The quality is top-notch, and it works like a charm. I was a bit hesitant to purchase it at first because the price was so low. I thought, there’s no way something around this price point could be anywhere near decent.

But let me tell you, boy was I wrong, and I’m so glad I went ahead and made the purchase even though I had my doubts. It arrived very nicely packaged, charged quickly, was easy to use, and the battery lasted quite a long time. Oh, and it’s also nice and quiet, which I’m sure most people will appreciate.”

Tracy’s Dog Clitoral Tapping Rabbit Vibrator

Price: $45.99

Why it’s great: You may be familiar with this toy from a viral tweet. It takes a minute to get the suction angles just right, but when you do—OH BOY—you’ll become a believer, too.

What customers say: “This toy is pretty awesome. Not only does it vibrate, but it also has a thumping function as well as a warning function. Both the vibrating and thumping functions have multiple settings that definitely get the job done. This one is different than anything I’ve ever used before and is definitely worth every penny. 10 out of 10, definitely would recommend.”

Thrusting Dildo Vibrator

Price: $38.99

Why it’s great: If you prefer a larger-sized toy, this thruster expands from 6.2 inches to 8.68 inches. Choose the heating, thrusting, or vibration mode—or all three together. Bonus for suction capabilities.

What customers say: “I never knew how much I needed a thrusting function until now! Everything worked, but the thrusting function stole the show!! The vibrating is super quiet, but the thrusting is not. The heating function was a must as well!! I would buy a million of these! Definitely worth it!”

Clitoral Vibrator and Penis Massager

Price: $29.99

Why it’s great: If you’re looking for one toy that does it all, the handle of this versatile massager can stimulate the anus or G-spot, while the other side can become a cock ring or clitoral vibrator.

What customers say: “This is an amazing toy to add to your collection! I love that you can use it on both partners; ladies for your clitoris and penetration as well as nipples if that’s your thing, and men for the base of your penis through the wide part in the middle for added fun to a blowjob or handjob. Definitely recommend! Has a great feel to it as well as is easy to clean. Super high quality!”

Best-selling sex toys on Amazon: Anal toys

Wearable Panty Vibrator

Price: $30.99

Why it’s great: This toy cleverly combines the clitoral stimulation of a rabbit vibe with the penetration of a vibrating dildo. Use the remote control (included) or download an app to control double stimulation—inside and out.

What customers say: “My husband bought this to help me orgasm. I was VERY leery at first. But, after a couple of glasses of wine and some snuggling, I was willing to give it a try. THIS THING IS AMAZING! You have to get one. I put some lube on it, which worked better for me, but you won’t need it if you’re young and juicy. I liked the more moderate settings, but everyone is different.”

Thrusting Anal Vibrator

Price: $32.99

Why it’s great: This anal vibe is a good beginner-range, easily insertable size. It could easily be worn out and about comfortably under clothes for pseudo-public sexy time. The vibe touts three thrust combinations and four vibration frequencies, which means pleasure from the tip down the toy’s shaft.

What customers say: “I’m new to these kinds of toys, and this was an amazing starter toy! I love the ability to control the thrust and vibrate separately, and it’s so much fun to customize!! And the material makes it super easy to clean also! 10/10. I love it so much!

Prostate Massager with Cock Ring

Price: $23.99

Why it’s great: Place the cock ring around the shaft’s base or the balls while the dual motor anal plug teases the prostate with 10 powerful vibration modes.

What customers say: “I was kind of skeptical at first because I previously had a stimulator, and the battery life didn’t last. With this stimulator, you have lasting battery life and comfort. You get to adjust the pulse/ speed with different settings. You have the option of using it with/without the remote. Not to mention it causes very intense orgasms. I’m definitely gonna recommend it to a few friends.”

Best-selling sex toys on Amazon: Strokers.

Automatic Stroker

Price: $52.99

Why it’s great: Whether you’re flaccid or hard, this stroker is a powerful male masturbator. Slip into the koozie-like toy for a hands-free hand job or use it to manually stroke and massage yourself.

What customers say: “No other way to describe this thing than amazing. The up-and-down movement combined with the spinning is mind-blowing/toe-curling for sure. Love that it came with a mount for total hands-free use. The lightning bolt button (climax button) will definitely push you over the edge.

Have used it (too many times) already and haven’t needed to charge yet. Some of the cycles are too intense, but there are 7 different modes, so definitely something for every dude. Be careful, though. This thing is ADDICTING!”

Pocket Masturbator

Price: $29.99

Why it’s great: When you can’t decide between anal and vaginal penetration, this pocket pussy has you covered. With full labia, clitoral detail, tight holes, and realistic skin texture, this masturbator is full of bumps and folds, simulating the real thing. It’s so realistic that is the best photo we can show you.

What customers say: “Got it for my partner, and his only response was: BEST TOY EVER! He said it’s super realistic and feels great!”