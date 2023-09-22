youtube ai tools creators

The potential problems of YouTube’s new AI tools

In downtown Manhattan, Google showed off a new suite of AI tools coming over the next year. Here's what has me worried.

Yesterday morning, I sat in Google’s headquarters at Chelsea Pier, for its “Made on YouTube” press conference that introduced a new suite of YouTube AI tools meant to make content creation on the platform just a bit easier being released over the next year. As I watched the show and the giant ocean tankers travel across the Hudson River behind the towering windows, I had a knot in my stomach (that wasn’t just indigestion from the breakfast spread.)

AI is just a shiny, fresh repackaging of the algorithm, which has been running all of our lives since the internet basically became four different social media sites. And Google is the undisputed king of search engine optimization, basically creating the search engine blueprint to getting noticed online.

The company has already started to invest heavily in the buzzworded tech of AI, testing out generated summaries for YouTube videos and placing algorithmic answers at the top of search feeds. Them packaging this new AI way to create content as an aide for creators feels like just another way to keep their content mill ever-churning. 

As of yesterday, “Dream Screen” is a new feature that will create AI-generated videos based on prompts that can be used for video backgrounds.

