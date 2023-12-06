Voice actor’s dystopian AI audition is even worse than Black Mirror

Whelp. The AI situation has just gone from bad to worse.

Sean Kelly (@seankellysays), a voice actor whose become known for his uncanny Rick and Morty impressions, warned in a new TikTok that “AI is gonna take over, but not because [he] gave in.”

“So you guys aren’t gonna believe this,” he began. “But somebody reached out to me in my DMs on Instagram, and they wanted me for Justin Roiland impressions. So we set up a phone call for today. And during the phone call, I find out that he’s specifically looking for Justin Roiland.”

So far, so good. But red flags started to emerge for Kelly after the potential employer explained that the final result wouldn’t necessarily be his voice, but rather, a blending of ten Justin Roiland impressions to make an entirely-AI version of the disgraced Rick and Morty creator.

