The esports capital of the world is dead, and it’s all because of Twitch

'Ultimately, the cost to operate Twitch in Korea is prohibitively expensive.'

Charlotte Colombo 

Charlotte Colombo

Posted on Dec 6, 2023   Updated on Dec 6, 2023, 3:22 pm CST

Korea’s lack of net neutrality has been a thorn in the side of streaming platforms for years. It was only recently that Netflix attempted to sue a South Korean internet service provider (ISP) to avoid paying extra on usage charges, but now, the country’s billion dollar esports industry has come tumbling down.

In a blog post, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy confirmed that the platform would cease operations in the country on February 27, 2024. This is because the cost to run Twitch is, as he puts it, “prohibitively expensive.”

*First Published: Dec 6, 2023, 1:54 pm CST

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

