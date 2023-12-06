The esports capital of the world is dead, and it’s all because of Twitch

Korea’s lack of net neutrality has been a thorn in the side of streaming platforms for years. It was only recently that Netflix attempted to sue a South Korean internet service provider (ISP) to avoid paying extra on usage charges, but now, the country’s billion dollar esports industry has come tumbling down.

In a blog post, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy confirmed that the platform would cease operations in the country on February 27, 2024. This is because the cost to run Twitch is, as he puts it, “prohibitively expensive.”

Read the rest of this story at Passionfruit, the website for creators of all kinds

