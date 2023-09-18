Article Lead Image

Shutterstock/aqilahsalsabila

Streamer Eric Morino is pushing the boundaries of gaming

Eric Morino, known online as PointCrow, is a glutton for punishment, pushing himself and the games he plays to the limits.

Steven Asarch 

Steven Asarch

Passionfruit

Posted on Sep 18, 2023

Passionfruit

Eric Morino, known online as PointCrow, is a glutton for punishment. On his Twitch streams or on his over two million subscriber YouTube channel, subscribers watch the 25-year-old physically, mentally, and emotionally push himself—and the video games he plays—to their absolute limit.

He’s beaten “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” blindfolded, watched ice melt for 10 hours, live-streamed himself for 564 hours, and even recreated “Mario Party” in a monstrous real-life set. Sometimes he likes to bring others into the madness: He’s had a goldfish play the complicated “Elden Ring,” made his fans’ terrible Pokemon ideas into reality, and even let his viewers control a surgery robot. 

But watching his videos or streams, all you’d see is a guy truly happy to play and break the rules, a loving hospitality that welcomes you into his content to explore something you never would have seen otherwise. …

Click here to read more at Passionfruit
In Body Image

Sign up for our Passionfruit newsletter for creator coverage like this:

Share this article
*First Published: Sep 18, 2023, 4:10 pm CDT

Steven Asarch

Steven Asarch is an internet culture reporter who lives on Twitch and YouTube. After graduating from Baruch College, he wrote for IBT Media, Newsweek and Insider. In 2021, he executive produced the docu-series "Onision in Real Life" on Discovery +.

Steven Asarch
 