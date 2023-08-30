Passionfruit newsletter: And ‘Creator of the Year’ goes to…

Issue #163 | August 29, 2023

On this week’s “Fear&” podcast Patreon exclusive episode with creators Will Neff, Hasan Piker, QTCinderalla, and AustinShow, streamer QTCinderella (the founder of the Streamer Awards) loudly and proudly said, “Fuck the Streamys.”

Why? After creating her own awards show specifically targeting categories of creators left out by mainstream award shows, QTCinderella alleges that the Streamy Awards—which was hosted in Beverly Hills this Sunday and is primarily geared towards YouTube creators—copied five of the streaming award categories she created (for example, “just chatting,” “Vtuber,” etc.). She says other awards shows have worked with her to incorporate these elements of streaming she pioneered that were left out in years past, but she was “DonoWalled” by the Streamys after reaching out to them with a “strongly worded email.”

“Their whole mantra is, ‘We’re here to support creators. No, you’re not,” QT said. “It just makes me sad because they have way more money than me. They have way more resources than me. Like, they could literally pay you to show up if they wanted to. I don’t have that.”

QTCinderella makes a fair point: The Streamys isn’t exactly the event for smaller creators. The Streamys is co-produced by video creator news site Tubefilter and Dick Clark Media Productions, a live TV company that produces the Academy of Country Music Awards, Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. Fun fact, Dick Clark is actually owned by Penske Media Corporation, which also owns Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, and the Hollywood Reporter—all of which provided ample coverage of the Streamys.

It’s easy to see the Streamys have come a long, corporate way since their humble indie beginnings back in 2009. When you scroll through the list of winners for the Streamys, hardly any of the names are surprising. …

– Grace Stanley, Newsletter and Features Editor

