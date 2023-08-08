Why do we love to watch MrBeast suffer?

YouTube has taken over as the de facto form of time-wasting entertainment, with Jimmy Donaldson sitting atop the throne as the undisputed king of content. Known by most by his internet moniker MrBeast, the 25-year-old has become a household name, especially for anyone with a middle schooler around, with his large-scale, highly-produced videos that are translated into over a dozen languages.

Significant percentages of the world’s population flock to watch him donate millions to charity or throw a train into a giant pit, all in the pursuit of making an entertaining video. Donaldson also uses his leverage (and ability to get millions of views a month) to experience the finest things in life, like renting out an entire cruise ship for his fans or splurging on a $500,000 private plane seat.

But for some reason, the creator with his own line of chocolate bars at 7/11 still likes to torture himself and his friends for content. MrBeast has survived Antarctica, the desert, prison, being encased in ice, and now adrift at sea. In his latest video, 7 Days Stranded At Sea, MrBeast and his friends are stranded on a raft drifting at sea for a whole week. They build their own shelter out of pre-notched wood, get stung by jellyfish, survive a torrential downpour, and subsist on canned chili with a side of Feastables chocolate. And it’s clear that this painful content resonates.

“For whatever reason, the more I suffer the more you guys watch,” MrBeast said, stranded at sea. …

