mrbeast stranded

MrBeast/YouTube

Why do we love to watch MrBeast suffer?

MrBeast’s latest video stranded at sea broke world records. Why do people love it?

Steven Asarch 

Steven Asarch

Passionfruit

Posted on Aug 8, 2023

Passionfruit

YouTube has taken over as the de facto form of time-wasting entertainment, with Jimmy Donaldson sitting atop the throne as the undisputed king of content. Known by most by his internet moniker MrBeast, the 25-year-old has become a household name, especially for anyone with a middle schooler around, with his large-scale, highly-produced videos that are translated into over a dozen languages.

Significant percentages of the world’s population flock to watch him donate millions to charity or throw a train into a giant pit, all in the pursuit of making an entertaining video. Donaldson also uses his leverage (and ability to get millions of views a month) to experience the finest things in life, like renting out an entire cruise ship for his fans or splurging on a $500,000 private plane seat.  

But for some reason, the creator with his own line of chocolate bars at 7/11 still likes to torture himself and his friends for content. MrBeast has survived Antarctica, the desert, prison, being encased in ice, and now adrift at sea. In his latest video, 7 Days Stranded At Sea, MrBeast and his friends are stranded on a raft drifting at sea for a whole week. They build their own shelter out of pre-notched wood, get stung by jellyfish, survive a torrential downpour, and subsist on canned chili with a side of Feastables chocolate. And it’s clear that this painful content resonates.

“For whatever reason, the more I suffer the more you guys watch,” MrBeast said, stranded at sea. …

Click here to read more at Passionfruit
In Body Image

Sign up for our Passionfruit newsletter for creator coverage like this:

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 8, 2023, 1:21 pm CDT

Steven Asarch

Steven Asarch is an internet culture reporter who lives on Twitch and YouTube. After graduating from Baruch College, he wrote for IBT Media, Newsweek and Insider. In 2021, he executive produced the docu-series "Onision in Real Life" on Discovery +.

Steven Asarch
 