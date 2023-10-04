MrBeast Burger Meltdown: Insights for Creator Deals from the Lawsuit

You may have heard that Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is tired of flippin’ patties and wants out of the burger business. Okay, it’s a little more complicated, and, of course, MrBeast himself wasn’t actually serving up every burger. Still today, there remain many unanswered questions about what happened to MrBeast Burger, why the lawsuit was recently dismissed and then re-filed, and how creators can avoid similar pitfalls when exploring branded experience deals. Let’s dive in to the latest updates to the MrBeast Burger case.

Contract Dispute: Served Hot and Fresh

Following months of speculation and public postings alluding to quality control problems in the kitchen, Beast Investments, LLC, officially filed a lawsuit against dining partner Celebrity Virtual Dining (CVD), and a group of related companies, on July 31 in federal court. The lawsuit alleged numerous breaches of their contract terms and asked the court to end the MrBeast Burger business entirely.

In a separate counter-lawsuit filed on August 7, CVD fired back at Donaldson, who, in their words, “believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence.”

Since then, there’s been some MrBeast Burger updates. …

