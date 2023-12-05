Everyone’s missing the most obvious problem with the kidfluencer getting taken out of school

By now, you will all have seen the story. Australian influencer Kat Brown announced on her podcast that she is taking her 12-year-old daughter Deja out of school to focus on her burgeoning social media career.

“Since coming into this new career, there is a lot of traveling involved. I’m often flying to Sydney … so that nine to five, Monday to Friday schooling isn’t working for us,” she explained.

Call me a stickler for details, but the word “us” slipping out might be more meaningful than we realize… namely, it begs the question of whether this dream or career is actually for the child, and or whether it’s more of a case of Toddlers and Tiaras (and ring-lights). Can a 12-year-old even consent to such a big, life-altering decision like that?

