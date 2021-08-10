It’s hard to come across a network that does porn right. As paying consumers, we want it all––ethically shot content, diverse models, multiple storylines, and on and on. When you’re at the end of your rope, where can you turn? XEmpire has created a truly great empire of porn, ready and waiting for you.

What is XEmpire?

XEmpire is your all access pass to five unique hardcore sites featuring the top stars in porn. Headed by winning director Mason, XEmpire shows off the subtle art of the softcore build up to hardcore erotica. In each studio offering, members will be able to see their fantasies come to life in new and exciting ways across the platform.

Cost

Cheap yearly membership

Site cost can be a huge draw or a huge deterrent to potential members. As far as XEmpire’s pricing goes, its monthly membership hits right in the middle. $19.95 per month is a pretty standard price range for streaming and download access. However, where the site really shows up for its members is in its 12 month membership plan. At $7.50 a month billed in one payment of $89.95, XEmpire is driving a hard bargain for potential members.

3-day trial $2.95 30 days (streaming) $19.95 30 days (streaming & download) $29.95 1 year (streaming & downloads) $119.40

Membership Pros

Access to all five of XEmpire’s unique studios

XEmpire brings you access to five specialty hardcore studios. The HardX studio alone offers over 600 videos for its members viewing pleasure, with categories ranging from Bukkake to Cock Slapping to Triple Anal. At AllblackX, videos like “Ebony and Hottie” and “Black Beauty” feature the best this site has to offer (and check out the AVN nominations too!). At EroticaX, you can expect to find deep kissing scenes, kinky threesomes, anal sex, and steamy shower sessions played out by your favorite performers. DarkX features rougher interracial and double penetration videos, and the girls at LesbianX pleasure each other in intense, vigorous lovemaking sessions. With all this at your fingertips, you’ll never need to reach for more!

Great filtering system for easy navigation

When a site has a good amount of content, it’s imperative that it also has a clean navigation system. What I love about XEmpire’s navigation is that its different for each category. For the videos tab, members are able to search by most viewed, latest uploaded, and coming soon. They can also sort through all categories and models available. In the DVD tab, instead of seeing the coming soon option, members can sort through alphabetically. The photos tab allows for category and model searches, as well as latest uploaded; however, it also lets members search by the number of photos in each photo set. Overall, the filtering system on XEmpire exceeds all expectations and makes for a great user experiences

Ethical site and network

We love XEmpire, mostly because it (and all of its studios) stands for the creation of ethical porn content. When you subscribe to a membership, you can be sure that the models featured are being treated correctly, getting paid a living wage, and are in control of their scenes. This is truly great porn.

Female director

My personal favorite feature of this network isn’t really a feature at all. XEmpire is run by a female director who has cemented her place as one of the best directors in porn. Mia Malkova, Lana Rhoades, Dani Daniels, Abella Danger and so many more of the top porn stars are featured on XEmpire. Content like unlimited double penetration scenes, full DVDs of exclusive 1st gangbangs, creampies and interracial sex are among the many categories you’ll be able to expect within the XEmpire family. The fact that so many well known pornstars have trusted XEmpire and director Mason to shoot their first scenes speaks volumes about the site practices and team behind it.

Membership Cons

No access to Adult Time content

Even though the XEmpire site and its studios are accessible through the Adult Time Network, members of XEmpire do not have access to the Adult Time library. While this may be upsetting for some, the good news is that there are only a handful of videos available to view from XEmpire and its studios on the Adult Time platform. Having the best of both worlds would be ideal, but at least porn lovers can rest assured that subscribing to XEmpire offers access to so much more than the add on at Adult Time.

Is it worth it?

A membership to XEmpire is most definitely worth it. Gaining access to all of the content from its studios, as well as its award winning content from director Mason alone is enough. Add to that all the little extras that it has provided for its members and it’s a no brainer! For viewers who want the best of the best of the best, XEmpire delivers every time.