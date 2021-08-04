Change isn’t always good, but when it aims to expand the horizon to be more inclusive, thoughtful, and diverse, how can it be bad? The adult industry of 15 years ago needed this kind of positive change. Slowly but surely, it began to happen – female directors began to populate the front lines, ethical studios were created, and porn itself begun to be viewed in a more positive light. Even though porn is still well on its way to embracing full change, it is being lead by great innovators. One of those is Spit.

What is Spit?

Spit is all about authentic alternative porn. As taken from the site, Spit declares that it is a Toronto-based queer porn collaborative. “Our aim is to create porn that is reflective of the vast differences in lived experiences, person to person. We seek to celebrate these differences and create space for the variety in sexuality to shine. Our content is developed ethically, meaning our performers are paid for their work and we do our best to put their needs first.”

Cost

Spit might be inclusive in its content offerings, but the same cant really be said of its membership options. While most studios or content producers offer at least three options for payment, Spit has decided to offer only one: a monthly payment of $19.85 per month that mentions nothing about downloading. Is Spit’s content so good that it can afford to offer only one plan? Read ahead to find out!

1 Month $19.85

Membership Pros

Access to photos, videos, 2D artwork, and writing



What’s great about Spit’s content is that it is so multi-dimensional. This isn’t a site that you visit to browse aimlessly and leave. This is a site that commands your attention through its many details and bonuses. Not sure what you’re in the mood for? No problem! Any one of Spit’s many self produced videos, photos, or user-submitted works are up for grabs. It’s a wonder to explore.



User-submitted work on display

One of the best features of the Spit site is its huge community base. Much of the content featured on Spit is user-submitted and created. The guidelines are many, but they are so necessary and add to the overall work. As Guts Magazine said in 2015, “Spit has rules for their performers: they must be sober; they must establish clear consent boundaries before the shoot; and they must not fake it.”. This kind of accountability makes for maximum enjoyment as you can be sure that the content you’re watching is safe.

Ethical site

It should be pretty clear right now that Spit is an ethical site. Like we mentioned above, Spit says in its opening statement that its wish is to bring ethically produced porn to your home, both in the content it produces, and the content it features.

Membership Cons

No pricing options and no options for downloading content

We mentioned this above, but we’ll mention it again. As far as pricing goes, I don’t think I’ve ever come across a site with only one option. In my eyes, having only one option can really hurt individuals who cant afford ethical content. A trial, low monthly membership, higher monthly membership with downloads included, and an even higher membership with potential user-submitted work included could be great options in ensuring that everyone is happy and the site can still run smoothly.

Only have access to Spit produced videos and photos

As mentioned above, not every video that is on the Spit site is actually produced by Spit. However, the only content your membership gives you access to is Spit produced content. All other videos and photos that have been user-submitted are only available after a fee has been paid. On top of offering no wiggle room on membership access, there are extra charges directly relating to some of the content. Now, we know that this is all in the name of paying its users who have submitted work on their own, but it seems like there is a more seamless way to go about that. For example, if Spit were to offer a membership that included access to user-submitted content, it would feel like a lot less of a commitment for the users.

Is it worth it?

Honestly, for me, this one is a yes on account of its strict ethical priorities. It’s a site that features all types of performers, doesn’t discriminate, pays its content creators and contributors a living wage, and holds consent above all the rest. It’s a site you want to give your money to. If Spit could find a way to make it also more inclusive to its viewers, I think this site would be a serious home-run. One monthly payment of $19.85 might not seem like much, but it very well may be the thing that turns an ethical hopeful away. While we know that the site is most likely priced for what it can sustain, coming up with creative ways to give those who want to an option to pay more, and those who cant an option to enjoy quality content.