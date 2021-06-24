xMoon Productions is home to XXX gaming like you’ve never seen before

xMoon Productions knows that there are a lot of XXX gaming experiences that just fall short. Competitors promise you realistic gameplay and a convincing storyline while simultaneously offering up Candy Crush-like games in order to unlock erotic scenes. If you want realistic, erotic scenes and easy ways to get there that don’t involve matching tiles or popping bubbles, don’t hesitate to give XStoryPlayer by xMoon a try.

What is xMoon Productions?

This gaming company thrives on making erotic gaming as realistic as possible. But it makes sure to do so while preserving the gameplay experience. xMoon Productions offers an erotic, story-driven interactive game (XStoryPlayer) and no fluff. It basically is a gateway into adult life as you like it. Meet cuties, play out extensive plots, and get to do whatever it is that your heart desires! Completely uncensored, of course.

Cost

There’s one issue that we can trace across most of the online uncensored adult games: price. Usually, these types of games cost quite a bit of money to enjoy. xMoon has nixed the annoying reoccurring monthly payments and ridiculously high prices all in one go. A game that only requires a one-time purchase is only $18? Sign me up!

xMoon Productions Demo Free Full version $18 Version 3 Upgrade $9

XStoryPlayer gameplay

XStoryPlayer by xMoon is an interactive first-person 3D adult gaming experience. It takes the player through various storylines, all in the name of super steamy sex.

On the xMoon Productions site, it states that each storyline should take between five and seven hours to complete. For some, that might sound like a complete drag, but for others, it might be XXX gaming heaven! While this is mainly an erotic gaming experience, XStoryPlayer also retains a lot of traditional gaming features. Slightly menial tasks that add to the overall feel of authentic gameplay are still embedded there. They are manifested in tasks like navigating through your house, driving to work, or throwing out garbage.

Where XStoryPlayer really excels is in its hyper-realistic game controls and reactions. For example, unbuttoning a character’s shirt takes precision and some time. But as the shirt falls, it mimics real fabric quite well, and it’s the same with lifting up skirts or dresses. XStoryPlayer has definitely delivered on the graphics.

Its AI recognition is quite impressive, too. In any of the storylines, you have the ability to speak to any of the characters by typing out your phrase on the screen. Commands, questions, and conversations flow better than expected. And once you get the hang of the phrases that are most responded to, becomes quite entertaining!

The storyline and animation

There are three storylines to choose from when you first enter into XStoryPlayer. The goal is always the same; get the character in question to bed. How you go about that is entirely up to you, but I have to say it was bordering on tedious for me. So if you’re not a pro gamer, definitely don’t expect to play this without battling a learning curve.

I’ve never been subjected to controls as complex as these, so I blame that for making the navigation slightly difficult. Any sort of accomplishment requires a lot of focus. Simply unbuttoning a shirt took me upwards of three minutes, and that was just on the demo! In the real game, in order to get acquainted with the controls, XStoryPlayer has its gamers navigate around the house and do menial tasks like pick up keys, bring characters water, and throw out garbage. That may sound like an annoying tutorial, but trust me, you need the practice. (Unless you’re an expert gamer, then you have me one-upped.)

Once you’ve got the controls down, the game definitely opens up into a palace of exploration. Engaging in intimate activities with any of the characters in the game requires finesse and creativity. These AI characters aren’t just going to let you do whatever you want with them at first glance, they have feelings too! If you walk up to a character and immediately command her to perform a sex act on you, she might walk away and never speak to you again (kind of like IRL). Thankfully, the game allows you to save and start over. Building a relationship isn’t as time-consuming as you may think, but it’s about more than just saying the right things. Once you’ve proved your charm, characters may flock to you. The key is to remain tactful!

When you finally do make it to sealing the deal, all your hard work will have paid off. Believe me when I say this. The graphics, even when players are engaging in sex, are out of this world. Everything is uncensored and so highly detailed, you’ll forget the entire thing is animated! The voice actors aren’t cringey, either, which is more than I can say for some other porn games.

The story play also includes the ability to choose where you finish while you’re doing the deed. And I have to say, this is a nice touch. However, the character’s facial expressions and the way they move their mouths to answer questions is slightly disturbing. I understand that you can only do so much in terms of programming, but this wasn’t really my favorite, especially given how advanced all of the other animations are.

The most fun aspect of the sex storylines? Getting the chance to use the toys provided in the dungeon. There are strap-ons, dildos, nipple clamps, nipple weights, and so many more fun objects available for play. A fully-stocked dungeon means your imagination is the limit! Not only that, but this game is completely kink-friendly. Golden showers, alien sex, anal play, BDSM, you name it and XStoryPlayer supports it!

Is XStoryPlayer by xMoon worth it?

All in all, XStoryPlayer by xMoon Productions is a bargain-priced game that packs a big punch. The learning curve might take a little getting used to and gamers who are more advanced in these types of controls will definitely have an advantage. But once you get the hang of it, it’s a guaranteed great time.

I do think that xMoon could do more to improve the characters’ facial expressions and body responsiveness. But as it stands now, what is available is really quite impressive. It’s a highly immersive game that may require a lot of effort but in return, there’s a lot of rewards!