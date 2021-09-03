POVBlowjobs puts you behind the camera

We all have that one special move in bed that instantly takes us over the edge. For some, it’s the simple act of looking into the eyes of someone giving you a blowjob as you stand over them. Thankfully there’s an entire site dedicated to the POV fetish. POVBlowjobs is there for those viewers who just want to relive that one moment of pure bliss.

What is POVBlowjobs?

POVBlowjobs is specifically for those viewers who want to feel like they’re right back in their bedroom. Dedicated to point-of-view blow jobs, this site has every kind of oral fixation scene you can think of! If you just can’t get off without feeling in control, POVBlowjobs is the site for you.

POV Blowjobs cost

So what’s it gonna cost to get off with POV? POVBlowjobs’ pricing is standard for the industry. Complete with a three-day trial for just $1, a streaming-only option, and a yearly option with streaming and downloads, POVBlowJobs has covered all its bases.

POV Blowjobs 3-day $1.00 1 month $14.95 1 year $95.40

POVBlowjob membership pros

1) Over 650 POVBlowjob videos

POVBlowjobs has done a great job of producing and featuring a huge selection of blow job scenes. There are over 650 POVBlowjob scenes to choose from on the site, all ranging in theme and setting. Viewers with a heavy oral fixation will love POVBlowjobs’ focus on and dedication to POV porn.

Want to see your favorite star swish around a mouthful of her drink before getting ready for the main event? You’ll get that, and much more.

2) POVBlowjobs has great category options and filters

With a library like this, you better thank the porn Gods that POVBlowjobs has invested in a great filtering system. It’s hard to distinguish videos when each thumbnail almost looks the same. If you ever happen to forget the title of your newly discovered favorite, have no worries. If you can remember anything about the video, you’ll be able to browse through POVBlowjobs categories, from A to T. Asian, Squirting, and Toys are just a few of the fun categories on offer.

3) Access to 25 bonus sites across the Evil Angle network and over 18,000 videos

The Evil Angel network has a reputation for being one of the best in gonzo porn, and it’s included with your membership. Subscribers gain access to 25 sites across the Evil Angel network. Anal Acrobats, Buttman, Strap Attackers, and Panty Pops are just a few of the goodies you’ll get in tow.

4) Community and accessibility

I love a site that gives its community a chance to interact beyond the scene and brings its members in. In its own ways, POVBlowjobs is offering its members a place to gather and become a community via its Tumblr blog and site access.

POVBlowjob membership Cons

Possibly one of the worst things a good porn site can do is be outdated. Unfortunately, that is the very problem POVBlowjobs presents to its members. The last video uploaded onto the site was done in the year 2016. Frankly, if a site isn’t being constantly uploaded, I’m not sure it’s entirely worth a subscription.

Is it worth it?

While the site has a great amount of content, produced by an award-winning network, its one downfall is one so big, it’s virtually impossible to overlook. A site with no new content isn’t a site worth paying for. POVBlowjobs only saving grace is its direct access to the 25 other studios from the Evil Angel network.

If you’re looking specifically for POV blow job content, and aren’t 100% satisfied with the quality of the current content, I would recommend looking somewhere else. However, if you find yourself loving the current content, and being open to exploring some of the other studio sites, then it might be worth investing in a membership to POVBlowjobs.