Not all erotic massages have been created equal, happy endings come in many different forms. If you’ve been trying to figure out exactly what those are, whether in real life or through erotic content, we’ve got a site that’ll definitely help narrow that search down. Want to watch erotic massage done differently? Welcome to Nuru Massage.

What is Nuru Massage?

The name Nuru Massage comes from the erotic massage technique from Japan. This specific technique requires one or more Nuru masseuses to rub their body against their client’s body while naked and covered in body oil. Nuru features just that – masseuses fully oiled and slippery, ready to please their clients however they can.

Cost

Nuru Massage has got one of the best deals in porn. Start out with a 3-day trial for just $1. If you like it, monthly pricing is an affordable option at $14.95.

Its yearly membership is the cheapest option, averaging out to $7.95 per month in one payment of $95.40. It’s also the only option that includes streaming and downloads.

3 day trial $1.00 1 month $14.95 1 year $95.40

Nuru Massage membership pros

1) Access to over 640 slippery massage videos, as well as six bonus massage sites

Nuru Massage brings slippery sexual fantasies alive with oily massages that always lead to hardcore or anal intimacy. The site belongs to five specialty studios all dealing with specific fantasies in massage.

AllGirlMassage features girl-on-girl massage that always ends up in lesbian and girl-on-girl sex.

Scenes get kinky on MilkingTable, as models perform deepthroat and oral sex through a table.

SoapyMassage features, you guessed it, sexy oil-soaked bodies rubbing and brushing up against each other working towards one goal only.

TrickySpa is not for the faint of heart, as no one is safe, and Massage-Parlor features all the steamy and seductive body massages you can’t find anywhere else!

All of this comes with your Nuru Massage membership. If oily bodies and sensual massage is your thing, this is the site for you!

2) Thousands of photo sets

Nuru Massage alone is home to over 700 erotic massage porn scenes and thousands of high red and ZIP picture sets. When taking into account the other specialty studios and all of the content that’s on offer there as well, we’re talking close to 5,000 scenes and videos, and a lot more imagery.

3) Submit your Nuru Massage ideas

As a member, you’ll be able to submit your oily massage ideas to the studio, with the possibility of getting chosen for a new creation. If you happen to have a super-steamy idea that you haven’t seen play out yet, have no worries.

All you have to do is send a pitch with a basic outline of your dream scene. If the network happens to like it, you may see it come to life in a future video.

4) Great browsing set up

Onto the more technical side of things, Nuru Massage has made sure that the entire site experience is pleasurable. From the content itself to discovery, Nuru Massage has an incredible user experience.

When you go to search for a video, members can choose their preferred category, pornstar, and even sift through the latest updates, most viewed, and coming soon. As well, if you happen to want a different massage fantasy, toggling through the bonus studios is a breeze.

Nuru Massage membership cons

1) None

The Nuru Massage has really covered all its bases. Starting off with the content, its videos are so true to what they should be – oily bodies rubbing one each other until the tension is just too much to bear.

This is not a site that takes its name lightly. That it includes other bonus massage sites is possibly one of the best features. Its browsing features are all intuitive and natural, and the site layout is just as good. Overall, it’s a well-thought-out site with great features and amazing content.

Is it worth it?

If you couldn’t tell from the above, Nuru Massage is 110% worth it! Its pricing is more than reasonable, and its perks are over the moon. For top-tier quality content like this, from a site that can be trusted, membership should be a no-brainer!