Kink.com is the BDSM super site of your fantasies

There are countless porn sites online for people who want traditional sex, even in its kinkiest forms. But for fans of BDSM, only Kink.com provides the sort of experience sites like Adult Time give mainstream fans. Whether you’re strapping in for a year-long membership or trying it for a month, we’ll guide the way.

So plan out a safe word and take stock of your fantasies, here’s everything you need to know about Kink.com.

Kink.com cost

Kink specializes in highly detailed, well-equipped, carefully trained BDSM pornography, and that’s expensive to shoot. Outfits, toys, dungeons; these things cost money. Accordingly, you shouldn’t be surprised Kink costs a little more than other porn sites.

One month starts at $39.99, however, subscribers who buy in bulk save a ton of money. Three months costs $89.97, or $29.99 per month. Six months is $137.94, or $22.99 per month. And, finally, an entire year can be had for $180, lowering your monthly average cost to just $15.99 per month.

1 month $39.99 3 months $89.97 6 months $137.94 12 months $180

What’s included with your Kink.com membership

1) Over 15,000 scenes of in-depth hardcore BDSM exploration already waiting

It’s hard to overstate just how big the Kink library is. It promises to deliver the kind of BDSM you can think of and by God, they do it. The company has produced over 12,000 scenes on its own, but that’s just scratching the surface of what’s on the site.

An additional 2900 plus scenes are included from its 88 fetish-related partner sites. These range from more vanilla scenes to intricate fantasies, all tying into the overall theme.

The variety spills over into the site’s performers. You’ll find over 4,000 performers appear in the company’s library. Whether you’re searching for an old favorite or longing to discover a new face, Kink has the variety you seek.

2) New scenes almost every day of the month

Between its original content and scenes from partner sites, at least one new scene is usually uploaded every day. Sometimes you’ll get two or three scenes.

Exploring Kink.com’s library is already daunting, but the constant additions mean you’ll never run out of content.

3) Wide range of kinks including impact , bondage, pegging, and even romance

No one site could cover the totality of BDSM, but Kink.com comes as close as anyone will. They leave almost no stone unturned, providing a diverse outlet for exploration.

Dive headfirst into your anal, BDSM, bondage, punishment, domination, humiliation, roleplaying, pegging, submission, and strap-on fantasies with ease.

Utilizing professional performers, big-budget play spaces, and beautiful direction, Kink brings each fantasy and scene to life. Looking for something a little more niche? Don’t worry, those categories just scratch the surface of what’s offered.

4) Includes heterosexual, homosexual, trans, and bisexual content all in one package

We were thrilled to see Kink includes all of its content in the basic membership, making it a haven for exploration. Each membership comes with straight, gay, lesbian, trans, and bisexual-focused scenes at no extra charge.

Users can still filter what content they’re looking for, but this opens a door for curious explorers.

5) In-depth tagging makes discovering new favorite scenes simple

Kink utilizes a wonderfully deep tagging system based on fetishes. Each scene’s description includes its tags, from “Foot Torment” to “Pierced Penis.” Once you’ve found a fetish to explore selecting the tag will bring you to other like-minded scenes.

While this may seem like a simple feature, it’s a blessing for people using Kink to explore new fetishes. You may not know you’re into Pet Play until you discover it. This simple inclusion of tags makes Kink all the more friendly to new BDSM fans.

6) “Shop This Scene” allows you to build your own BDSM gear collection

Now that you’ve discovered the sexual dreamland you’ve always looked Kink makes living your fantasies simple. Each Kink scene includes a handy “Shop This Scene” feature spotlighting items from the site’s store that were used.

If you’ve ever known the pain of going from sex store to sex store looking for the right flogger, Kink is there to make it a thing of the past. Particularly for people exploring BDSM, this feature is an unexpected delight.

7) Massive number of channels adds bonus content like kinky anime

We’ve already mentioned the thousands of bonus scenes Kink includes but it’s worth diving into a little deeper. Each of these channels adds a deep well of world-class content to your membership.

Discover the extreme bondage rigging of Elise Graves with Bondage Liberation. Explore erotic artcore porn with Mondo Fetiche. Curious about the world of Mormon fetishists? Sisterwives await you.

There are even more mainstream options like PegHim and the Hentai of Animated Kink. No matter what you’re into, if it is legal, Kink.com has something to help scratch your itch.

Even if you need to visit a featured site to scratch it.

8) Remastering classic old scenes for modern viewers

Kink doesn’t just rest on the reputation of its new content to draw in viewers. Currently, the site is working on remastering and uploading hundreds of its classic scenes from its twenty-year-old archive.

The majority of these scenes are from the early 2000s currently, but we’re excited to see what classic content they bring back.

9) Great site design

Porn sites aren’t known for being wildly user-friendly, with crappy flash players and slow sites being common. Kink has none of those problems. Searching, playing, downloading, and navigating is a fast and fun process.

But Kink sets itself apart with the little details, like its extensive tags and ability to quickly filter content. Each performer has a page with their collected scenes and social media information. You can also easily favorite scenes to watch later.

Kink.com sets a standard for quality and variety, but we’re just as impressed with how well its site works.

Kink.com membership cons

1) Some scenes can get very rough but each scene is clearly noted

This is less of a complaint than a content warning; be aware that the pornography you find on Kink.com is extreme. From painful impact play to piss play and everything in between, Kink provides a safe space to explore intense fantasies.

Be mindful of any triggers you may personally have when browsing and make sure to read all the tags for scenes. If you pay attention you’ll be able to spot content that’s outside your interests or intensity level.

2) No 4K content

Our only real complaint about Kink.com is a testament to how good their content looks and how much more we want out of it. Currently, Kink’s content is in 1080p, which is HD but not the Ultra HD 4K that has become standard on other sites.

This will most likely change at some point in the future, but in the meantime, the lack of 4K isn’t a major loss. Each scene is still shot in lovingly clear detail in 1080p, and most people watch porn on their phone anyway.

Is a Kink.com membership worth it?

If you are looking to explore the world of BDSM but lack a roadmap no site will take you further than Kink.com. The world of kink is a broad place and other, more specifically focused sites, might scratch your individual itches better. But when you want everything? Kink is king.

Each of its original productions is thoughtfully and erotically made. Rather than providing an endless onslaught of men dominating women Kink’s scenes display a constantly changing series of power dynamics.

From slapping to smiles, pet play, and men ties to racks, pegging, and clover clamp domination, Kink.com never stops delivering surprises. More importantly, it understands that human sexuality is a spectrum, giving all subscribers access to its straight, bi, and gay content.

Whether you’re exploring your sexuality, digging into a lifelong fetish, or testing the waters of your own limits Kink is a comforting landing zone. Free of judgment, with thousands of hours of BDSM porn and a little education section just in case you’d like to know more.

Yes, Kink costs more than some other porn sites. However, the sheer overhead required to shoot content this complicated must also be taken into account.

If you sign up for a year it’s actually one of the cheapest sites around. They just charge you a premium for signing up for one month and downloading a ton.

For anyone exploring the kinkier side of sexuality, Kink.com is an easy recommendation. But we also suggest curious but unsure readers to give it a taste for a month.

The sheer glorious sexual obscenity on display at Kink.com is inspiring in a devilish way. You never know what you’ll discover about yourself by gazing in, even for just a month.