Deeper is a high-end porn dream for couples exploring kink

If you and your partner are looking to explore your fantasies through erotic storytelling, you need to check out Deeper.com. Deeper is a part of the Vixen empire of high-end, ultra HD cinematic porn sites, delivering kinky stories of hot sex every week. This is a top-shelf porn experience that has earned a boatload of AVNs.

What sorts of fantasies can you expect, does Deepers content live up to the hype, and is it worth the cost? Here’s everything you need to know about Deeper before subscribing.

What you need to know before signing up for Deeper

Deeper cost

Shooting movie-quality hardcore porn takes money and so does viewing it. Deeper’s pricing is standard for the porn industry, though more than some other options. That doesn’t mean it’s expensive, however.

One month of access starts at $29.99, with more savings coming the more months you buy at once. Three months is $59.95 billed all at once, while a year is just $99.95.

2-day trial $2 1 month $29.95 3 months $59.95 12 months $99.95

What’s the difference between Deeper.com vs Deeper on Adult Time?

There’s more than one way to watch Deeper’s content online. You can go to the source, or you can watch a portion of Deeper’s content on Adult Time. Just be aware that Adult Time doesn’t offer the complete Deeper experience.

Adult Time’s Deeper content is older. For example, a scene uploaded to Adult Time in April of 2021 was released on Deeper in January of 2020. In addition, the Deeper scenes on Adult Time aren’t in 4K as they’re only available in 1080p. For the full experience sign up for the real thing. For a taste, Adult Time works.

3 day $1.00 1 month $14.95 12 months $95.40

Whats included with your Deeper membership

1) Deeper has some of the best storytelling in porn

Deeper was founded as a place where porn fans could find movie quality, ultra HD cinematic porn with gorgeous people telling detailed stories. Kinky marriage agreements, cuckold scenes, BDSM fantasies, long-lost high school crushes, and submissives looking for doms abound.

Each scene is around 35-40 minutes and builds a whole story before jumping into the sweaty, passionate, kink-filled sex. This isn’t exactly a BDSM site like Kink.com, but rather a site focused on kinks standard cinematic porn ignores.

From the direction and cinematography to the acting, every element is careful and considered. Deeper is the perfect site for couples looking for filthy, sexy art, not just porn.

2) Beautiful performers ranging from brand new faces to established stars

Whether you’ve got a long list of established faces you only watch the scenes of or you’re looking for the next big thing, they’re all on Deeper. Manuel Ferrara, Gabby Carter, Rob Piper, and Maitland Ward proudly represent today’s major players. Meanwhile, new talent like the radiant Freya Parker and Coco Lovelock are constantly given a spotlight. Scenes are shot to look like movies, with designer lingerie and fashion. Deeper always feels like it wants you to see its stars at their hottest, whether they’re clothed or not.

3) Explores kinks in a couples-friendly way without holding back

Many kink-themed sites can feel like jumping into the deep end of a pool and discovering the open ocean. Kink can be a lot to take in, so the softer yet still hardcore approach of Deeper makes a healthy middle point for couples.

By focusing on storytelling, ideas and fetishes are allowed to gradually reveal themselves. More importantly, while sometimes things can get rough and boundary-pushing, it’s never done in a painful-looking way. This is about domination, control, and fantasy first. Consent and buy-in are important, and erotic, aspects of pulling that off.

We highly recommend Deeper for couples who are curious about kinks like threesomes, bondage, cuckolding, and beyond. After all, you aren’t the ones living out the fantasy.

4) Stunning 4K video, four new scenes per month, and over 190 existing scenes

The video quality and cinematography found on Deeper rivals that of many Netflix series. These are professional productions with big-budget locations, designer clothes, and world-class views. Lots of porn looks cheap, but Deeper always lives up to the stage it sets for its story.

Each week one new scene is uploaded to the site in a wide range of video formats and quality. From 4K to 720p, it offers many options that meet your needs. Deeper even throws in a high definition photo gallery with each scene.

Members also get access to Deeper’s library of over 190 existing full length Ultra HD scenes. Given Deeper launched in 2018, it’s already off to a great start creating a library of content. While you might not get thousands of scenes like on other sites, what you’ll find is world-class.

Deeper has a feature that lets subscribers save their favorite performers and scenes for later viewing. This lets you know when new scenes are uploaded with those stars and keeps your favorite scene always a click away.

6) Racial diversity in performers

Porn can be an oddly segregated place, so the diversity of Deeper’s performers really stands out. While the majority of its performers are small white blonde women, they still regularly cast a wide range of ethnicities across every gender. There’s still room to grow–for example, we’d love to see more Asian and Latino men–but it’s worth noting.

7) Sites design encourages interaction and exploration

From its favorites system to commenting or in-depth tagging, every aspect of the Deeper site is signed to keep you there. Talk to other fans about your favorite scenes in the surprisingly entertaining comment section. Directors and stars regularly pop in to talk to fans.

Find other scenes that explore your kinks via the vast tagging system. Check out the compilations to sample multiple scenes at once. Or just explore the photo galleries. Watching video is only the beginning of using the site.

8) Intimate section for solo masturbation scenes

Deeper has recently begun to shoot intimate masturbation scenes using the same fantasy-focused spirit as its other content. It’s a sensual change of pace, brought to life with artistic flair. We’d love to see more sites treat masturbation content with this much respect.

Deeper membership cons

1) Lack of bodily diversity

We commend Deeper for having a racially diverse casting process, even if there’s still some room to grow. However, we’d absolutely love it if the site would expand its horizons in regards to body types. Sure, plus-size performers would be cool, but even a size 10 seems out of question.

We are living in a golden age of porn with more stunningly beautiful performers of every size than any company could possibly keep track of. You’re keeping us from tiny people with big butts, amazonian goddesses, and a host of possible stories.

There’s more to sexuality than skinny ridiculously good-looking people. Give the other ridiculously good-looking people a shot at making this kind of high art porn.

2) Some kinks might throw inexperienced couples for a loop

Although Deeper is couple-friendly, that doesn’t mean every couple is ready to explore the kinks you’ll find here. There is hard bondage, cuckold scenes starring both men and women, forceful deep throating, and filthy dirty talk.

Have a conversation with your partner before you spring it on them. Talk about the fantasies you’re looking to explore. Tell them if you’re going in with an open mind or with a specific kind of scene in mind.

This will make introducing your lover to the slightly more extreme world of Deeper an easier sell.

Deeper review: Is membership worth it?

Deeper will be uploading its 200th scene in June 2021. That scene serves as both a milestone for this site and a reminder of just how new it is. Purely by a quality standard, Deeper is an incredible website that is well worth your money.

Its sense of storytelling is deeply sexy and playful, crafting scenes that draw viewers into a stunning fantasy world. The movielike quality is immersive, but the real star is the explosive sex scenes performed by absurdly beautiful people. That they take the time to build a story just enhances the experience.

Deeper also provides an entry-level but still hardcore way for couples to explore some of the kinker ends of the fetish spectrum. Whether you dream of creampies or binding bars, there’s an entire world of kink to discover. It never looks or feels grimy, instead exploring fantasy with high-end glamour.

However, some couples may find this jump into the world of kink too much too soon. We highly suggest having a conversation with your partner before bringing Deeper into your porn watching, especially with some of the more extreme fantasies.

Deeper is one of the best sites out there at the moment, even with its smaller library of scenes. Each one is a gorgeous exploration of fetish and fun. This is a boutique operation selling high-end fantasies, and Deeper is worth every dollar.