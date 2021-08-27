When you’re looking for the right type of porn to get you in the mood, the last thing you want to see are images of all the things that turn you off. For lesbian porn lovers in the mood to play, and tired of scrolling through porn sites bombarding you with unsettling images left and right, Addicted2girls is the site for you!

What is Addicted2girls?

Addicted2girls is brought to you by legendary studio Zero Tolerance. A longtime leader of lesbian porn movies in the DVD and VOD world, this site features directors known for their commitment to real sex with exciting kissing and foreplay. Featuring some of the biggest names in the game, like Joanna Angel, you’ll find top-quality lesbian and girl-on-girl porn at Addicted2girls.

Addicted2Girls cost

Addicted2girls has a great deal set for prospective members. One dollar will get you unlimited streaming access for three days, so you can test the waters without breaking the bank.

Its affordable monthly membership at $19.95 includes both streaming and downloads. The savings continue with the $89.95 yearly membership. All in all, Addicted2girls has done a great job at providing its members an affordable avenue for porn.

3 days $1.00 1 month $19.95 1 year $89.95

Addicted2Girls membership benefits

1) Access to over 300 videos and 67 movies

The minds at Addicted2girls have come together to present its members with enough content to constantly please. The majority of its videos have been shot in 4k HD, and are spread across so many categories, members will always be entertained. As well, its movies deliver full-length pleasure for those looking for a little bit of a commitment.

It’s clear that the content Addicted2girls is putting out works for its members, as it’s quite common to come across titles like “Lesbian Ass Eaters 3”, or “My mom likes girls 2”. Continuations of the same series mean that the studio is listening to its community and giving them the content they want to see!

2) Fun channels for spicy content

When you become a member of Addicted2girls, you also gain access to content produced by its many channels. To make browsing these channels as easy as possible, each option has the number of videos under it listed so you won’t waste time in your search. Titles like “My Mom likes Girls”, “A2G Live”, “Kittens and Cougars”, and much more are all waiting to be explored.

3) Great search options for easy findings

Addicted2girls has a great system in place for browsing through content. When you click on either the video or movie tab, you’ll see a menu of search options brought up on the left. Search via studio, series, category, performer, video quality, and video length. Don’t be afraid to mix and match your searches for ultra-tailored findings.

4) Roku Accessibility

This is such a cool place for potential members looking for a quality site to frequent! The Addicted2girls app is available on your Roku device today. Adding it as a hidden channel is quick and easy, and will have you hooked in no time!

In order to activate the channel, you’ll have to copy and paste or follow the website link while launching the Roku device. Once the app appears on screen, you’ll have to link your Zero Tolerance subscription via the activation code. Finally, a safe, secure, and easy way to connect your porn to your personal life. No more living on the phone!

Membership Cons

1) Limited access to parent site Zero Tolerance

In the porn game, a two-for-one deal isn’t uncommon. For example, as Addicted2girls is brought to you by Zero Tolerance, a membership to one might unlock the other. However, if you’re a member at Addicted2girls, you’ll only have access to 91 videos from Zero Tolerance. Before committing to either site, make sure you’re signing up for the content you really want to see.

Is Addicted2Girls membership worth it?

A membership to Addicted2girls is definitely worth it, if girl-on-girl and lesbian porn is the only thing that gets you going. As mentioned above, Addicted2girls’s parent site, Zero Tolerance, carries all the pros and also features quite a few of the Addicted2girls content.

The only downside is the exposure to content that has nothing to do with the girl-on-girl theme. In my opinion, Addicted2girls has quality content, features great performers, and really puts thought into its themes and series. If you want to see girls getting it on, Addicted2girls is a great option!