There are so many things that feed into what makes the porn you watch desirable. Some viewers really care about video quality, some care about the theme of the scene, and some only care about how the scene ends. For those viewers that like to see the performers’ big finish end up on their partner’s face, 1000 facials have you, and the performers, covered.

What is 1000 Facials?

1000 Facials bring massive facial cum shots, facial porn videos, pictures, and porn stars, right to your door. If you like to see your favorite performers finish on their partner’s face, this site is tailormade for you. Not only does the site feature sticky facials at the end of every video, but it also shows all kinds of ways to get there. This multifaceted site has all the roads leading to your favorite end goal.

1000 Facials cost

1000 Facials is pretty standard when it comes to pricing. There is a three-day trial membership for $2.95 and monthly membership options ranging from $19.95 to $29.95 depending on the package. For those that want to stay on year-round, there’s a yearly membership for $119.40 that averages out to $9.95 per month

3-days $2.95 1 month $19.95 1 month (streaming+downloads) $29.95 1 year $119.40

1000 Facials membership pros

1) Access to over 500 videos and the Blowpass network

1000 facials do a great job of keeping its members entertained. With over 500 videos spanning quite a large amount of categories, members are sure to find something they like. The site also does a great job of keeping its content consistently updated, with one new video uploaded per month.

The cherry on top? Membership also gives you access to the entire Blowpass network. Throated, Onlyteenblowjobs, Immoral Live, and Mommyblowsbest all become accessible and oh so exciting.

2) Great facial porn scenes with different themes

This site does a great job of spicing up its contact with themes. “Homework sucks” starring Jessie Saint, “Birthday Wish” starring Artemisia Love, and “Sticky Gooey Face” starring Zoe Sparx, are just the tips of the iceberg. This site isn’t just giving top-tier facial porn, it’s giving a detailed storyline with it.

1000 facials has a great community of members. For each video, viewers have the ability to upvote, downvote, and comment their thoughts underneath! This kind of community of viewers allows for quick browsing, and honest opinions, to shine through.

4) Upcoming scenes and full categories

Browsing scenes on the sites is easy and fun, thanks to the transparency on the site. If you’re looking for new scenes, but aren’t seeing anything to your liking, the solution is simple! A quick look at this site’s upcoming scenes will tell you exactly what’s up next, and when it’s coming out.

Browsing through the preset categories is also a breeze, as 1000 facials make sure to stock each and every one with content. You won’t find any empty categories at 1000 facials.

Membership Cons

1) Jargon used to describe scenes with young performers could use some work

Something that I think 1000 Facials should be more stringent and conscious of is the way the site portrays its content. As a site that pays its models a fair wage, and makes sure its performers are of age and are acting on a consensual basis, using jargon like “teen” and “young blowjobs” can send the wrong signal.

Something as simple as rewording could clear up any misconceptions and leaves no room for doubt.

Is it worth it?

1000 Facials is 1000% worth a membership. Its content is high quality, with most videos being shot in Ultra 4k HD, and the all-access membership deal to the Blowpass network really makes the membership enticing. If you’ve been looking for hot videos that always end in a show, this site most definitely deserves a shot.