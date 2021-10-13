Best places to buy lingerie online and how to measure yourself for the right fit

The world of lingerie can be a confusing one. Sizing, material, and fit are all critical factors to choosing the perfect set. Let’s not forget that the famed bra-panty combo is not alone in this game of seduction. There are so many ways to get your sexy on in and out of the bedroom. Thanks to lingerie, and thanks to us, you’ve got a pretty good list of where to go when you want to turn it up a notch! Here are the best places to buy lingerie online.

How to size lingerie to buy it online

There are four crucial parts to measure when you’re looking to buy a new set of lingerie. Whether it’s a bra-panty set, a cheeky teddy, or a cute babydoll, size does matter! Before you select your final size, take a look at the suggested brand measurements and have your own on hand to compare.

How to measure your bust

When measuring for cup size, take your measuring tape and wrap it around the fullest part of your chest and back. Make sure that the tape is tight enough so that it sits without falling down your breasts but not so that it pulls or tugs uncomfortably.

How to measure your waist

These measurements help find your size in garter belts, stockings, and more. Take your measuring tape and wrap it around your waist at the bottom of your ribs and the top of your hips. With the end of the tape at your belly button, pulled tight but not uncomfortably to the skin, breathe naturally.

How to measure your hip

When measuring your hips, it’s important to remove all outer garments. Wrap your measuring tape around the widest part of your hips and place your feet together.

How to measure your torso

Measuring your torso on your own the traditional way is a little bit of a challenge. If you’re on your own or don’t want to ask for help, here’s what you’ll do. Take your measuring tape and hold it at the top of your shoulder. String it down and through your legs, and back up and around your shoulder.

Where to buy the best lingerie online

Want a piece that’ll leave you and whoever else saying wow? Try this sexy see-through babydoll chemise and g-string set from Mapale! Skimpy, yet leaving something to the imagination while packing in over-the-top sex appeal, this outfit is a showstopper.

Made from nylon and elastane, this set is machine washable for easy cleanup and quick turnaround. This product comes in 1x-4x.

Price: $51.55

This little number is perfect for a hot night. It comes in three colors: jade green, night black, and royal purple, and is made complete with a silk ribbon at the mid-section. The sheer, lightweight material allows for breathability and adds an extra layer of sensuality.

For ease, this teddy comes with an open crotch, so you can leave it on or take it off with little interference! If you’ve been looking for a onesie that you can throw on and leave on for the rest of your night, this is a strong contender.

The sizes for this suit are quite spread out, so taking a look at the brand’s size guide and comparing it with your measurements is essential.

Price: $29.99

This fiery number is perfect if you want to bring the heat. This lacy hot pink teddy comes ready for business with an open back and cutesy thong. As the teddy is all lace, there is no padding in the halter. The adjustable straps let you tweak the fit and length, and the high-cut leg gives an elegant elongated look.

As this teddy goes by dress size, taking a look at the brand’s size guide and comparing it with your measurements is recommended.

Price: $14.80

Let this piece do the talking with its lacy body and silky ribbons holding it up and together. What we love most about this option is the number of colors it comes in! Choose from nine flattering shades, varying from baby pink to emerald green to jet black. The polyester spandex mix calls for a hand wash with cold water after wear.

Price: $14.99

If you’re down to switch things up in the bedroom, this beautiful lace babydoll smock is a great option. Available in a whopping 18 color sets, pretty meets sexy with this off-the-shoulder number made of polyester and spandex. One of the best features, apart from the fast shipping, is the range of sizes it comes in.

Choose from S to 4XL, and refer to the brand’s size guide for precise instructions, as this particular product tends to run a size small. Take into account that the matching thong comes separately sized.

Price: $16.99

These open gusset panties are serious showstoppers. At first glance, they seem to be everyday hipster sleeping panties, but upon further inspection, you find that the gusset has been left open for easy access. As well, the flattering silhouette allows for a cheeky cut giving way to an open-back keyhole, which makes it one of our top picks for the best lingerie online. This pair is made from 100% nylon and needs to be handwashed and air dried after use.

Price: $32.00

For the daring and adventurous, these crotchless pantyhose do just the trick. These leggings are perfect if you’re over the inconspicuous and subtle openings and want something a little more in-your-face. Suitable for day wear paired with a panty or playtime gone bare, these pantyhose smooth and elongate your legs in sheer black fabric.

Price: $12.99