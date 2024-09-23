Newsletter: 🌮 Scammers are coming for DoorDash drivers

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: a DoorDash scam that has to do with single packets of sauce, the perplexing trend of influencers moving to a Mars-like development in Saudi Arabia , reactions to Gavin Newsom signing an anti-deepfake law , and this year’s hottest Halloween costumes – food court fast food .

After that, Mikael’s got a ‘One Dumb Conspiracy‘ column for you.

The scammers are out and about.



Western influencers are moving to a new development in Saudi Arabia, and TikTok viewers are getting major dystopia vibes from their videos .



Gavin Newsom signs anti-deepfake law—prompting everyone to share the deepfake he was upset about

The California governor banned deepfakes , leading some to worry about the law’s infringement on free speech – and the future of memes.

If you really want to dress up like food court fast food for Halloween this year, now’s your chance .

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Trump fans can’t stop churning out conspiracy theories about cats and Haitians

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐶 It’s said that animals have a “sixth sense,” which affords them an insight human beings cannot match. So it’s not shocking this Dairy Queen customer warned against the chain’s chicken after his dog refused to eat it .

🛍️ A McDonald’s customer was so offended the chain charges extra for a paper to-go bag that he walked out with a plastic tray .

🏡 A woman submitted a critical “anonymous” review of her apartment building. However, in a recent TikTok, she says the complex management reached out to her about it .

🧊 Are YETI coolers a rip-off ? One customer seems to think so after ice in the cooler melted in just one day.

🥞 People seem to enjoy how this family of six ate unlimited pancakes at IHOP for just $30 —and even took breakfast to go for the next morning.

🤖 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

Is CNN “objective”?

