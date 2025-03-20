Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A delivery driver was given a fake $100 bill as a tip that ended up being a Trump ad , a man warning that two major retailers have changed their refund policy , why people across the political spectrum are bracing for disappointment with the release of the JFK files , and a woman revealing what she got when she cut cable and streaming services .

A DoorDash driver on Reddit says they were offered a tip on a delivery that looked like a $100 bill but was in fact a Trump ad.

A man is going viral after explaining why two of America’s biggest retailers are supposedly changing their return policies.

🔍 CONSPIRACY

Promised release of JFK files has Trump supporters bracing for disappointment

Voters across the political spectrum are bracing for disappointment after President Donald Trump announced that he would release new files regarding the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

If you’re tired of paying for cable, this person might just have a solution for you. It’s called a vSeeBox. But what is it—and is it legal?

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Weirdos are asking Musk’s AI about Jewish people

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ If you’re a true In-N-Out fan, you may have noticed that the California-based fry and burger chain includes small Bible verses on all of its packaging. One Reddit user highlighted this after he ordered a hot chocolate.

🚗 Having your car stolen can be one of the most frustrating experiences. Not to mention dealing with insurance and reporting the theft to law enforcement.

📦 You might start to see a new Amazon delivery truck in your neighborhood or Amazon delivery bike? The video of Amazon’s new delivery truck has viewers perplexed.

🛒 This Costco employee has no regrets after leaving the profession they got a master’s degree for to work at the warehouse. Why did they leave their old job? Was it all worth it?

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: Police struggle to justify use of Fusus, a community surveillance tool they foisted on citizens.

