Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How people are spreading a conspiracy theory about the elite eating… mermaids (yes, seriously), why Trump’s FTC chair is focusing on culture wars instead of consumer protection, the 10 best things our reporters saw while reporting at South by Southwest, and why a video of a teen’s call with his furious father has become the latest viral meme.

After that, we’ve got a “Decoding Fandom” column for you from our Assistant Editor Kira.

See ya tomorrow!

— A.W.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A particularly strange conspiracy theory that wealthy elites are holding mermaid-eating dinner party events is leaking into feeds.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

💻 VIRAL POLITICS

Trump’s FTC chair shifts focus from consumer protection to culture wars

Andrew Ferguson appears more concerned about “wokeness” than corporate abuse.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

For nine days this month, the Daily Dot was on the ground reporting at SXSW. Here is the best stuff that we watched.

➤READ MORE

A teenager’s phone call with his furious father has turned into the latest viral meme (dubbed the ‘North Liberty meme‘) thanks to the dad’s deep, Batman-like voice and the son’s hilariously indifferent responses.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘The Pitt’ is giving TV fans something to live for

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥪 A Jersey Mike’s customer shared their money-saving hack when visiting the chain: Kid’s meals. Is it worth it?

Advertisement

🍪 Some Girl Scout cookies are being discontinued. One woman has advice on where you can find the flavors that the Girl Scouts aren’t going to sell anymore.

🛍️ This Trader Joe’s worker says ‘they have to give you’ free tote bag with $20 purchase. Do they?

🍊 A grocery store expert wants shoppers to stop buying “light” orange juice. The reason why seemed very obvious.

👤 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why online anonymity is a thing of the past.

Advertisement

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU LIKE TO WATCH MEDICAL SHOWS?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

🎶 Now Playing: “Call The Doctor” by Sleater-Kinney 🎶