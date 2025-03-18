Newsletter: 🤮 Finding your dad on a dating app

Featured Video

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A daughter claiming she found her dad on a dating app while on vacation, a woman’s viral laundry hack sparking a fierce debate , a Chipotle hack that went viral, and whether or not you should be scared of AI .

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Family vacation and drama often go hand-in-hand. But one woman says she noticed something on her dad’s phone that could put her parents’ relationship on the line.

A parenting influencer’s laundry “hack” has sparked a heated debate online, with some praising it as a clever way to teach responsibility and others likening it to “child labor.”

One customer has highlighted her favorite way to order from the restaurant, which at current menu prices, costs less than $5 every time.

As much as panelists throughout the SXSW festival touted the benefits of AI, several could not ignore its pitfalls.

‘Do not fall victim’: Woman shows how to get your personal information off Google, BeenVerified

A woman shared a PSA telling viewers how to get their personal information off Google and BeenVerified after seeing another creator get scammed.



Ronica (@vsg_twinboymom) has reached over 494,000 views on her viral video. She added a caption telling viewers, “ Here’s a few ways to remove your online information .”



Ronica added a 2-second clip of another creator’s TikTok to the start of her video. In the clip, the other creator claims they were scammed through Google. Ronica adds that the creator’s story seemed to be a “super scary situation,” and she wants to share how viewers can avoid this problem happening to themselves.



Next, Ronica explains that throughout her video, she will share how to search for your own information on both Google and BeenVerified and then show how to get rid of it as fast as possible.

