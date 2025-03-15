Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A woman’s experience with creepy shower texts at an Airbnb , how Kyle Maclachlan wants to speak to Gen Z , how a White Lotus scene has become a meme about coming out as a Trump voter , and a woman’s car buying nightmare .

After that, we’ve got another edition of Meme History for you.

See you next week!

— A.W.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

An influencer is going viral after sharing the unnerving text she claims she received from her Airbnb host.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

Gen Z’s favorite Paul Atreides took the stage at South By Southwest 2025 for a brief reprieve from the panels of evil bald guys touting AI mission statements.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

The Coming Out As A Trump Voter meme uses a screenshot from an episode of The White Lotus to mock people who hide their political views.

➤READ MORE

When one buys a car, they generally hope that it will last them a long time.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: JD Vance memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 A Walmart shopper wants answers after a purchase failed to meet her expectations.

Advertisement

🎧 This man claims he can prove your wireless headphones emit too much radiation. But there’s more to the story than that.

👜 A woman has gone viral after sharing a bizarre experience involving her Coach bag.

🍝 Spaghetti lovers beware: hot water from the tap might not be as safe as you think.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 A chart outlining the alleged differences between Gen Z 1.0 vs Gen Z 2.0 is, fittingly enough, dividing people online.

Advertisement

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail.