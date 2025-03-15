Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A woman’s experience with creepy shower texts at an Airbnb, how Kyle Maclachlan wants to speak to Gen Z, how a White Lotus scene has become a meme about coming out as a Trump voter, and a woman’s car buying nightmare.
After that, we’ve got another edition of Meme History for you.
‘Not them accidentally admitting’: Woman gets message from Airbnb host about what’s happening in the shower. They outed themselves
An influencer is going viral after sharing the unnerving text she claims she received from her Airbnb host.
‘Level 10 gyatt’: Kyle Maclachlan has taken over Gen Z’s feed. Now he wants to talk to them
Gen Z’s favorite Paul Atreides took the stage at South By Southwest 2025 for a brief reprieve from the panels of evil bald guys touting AI mission statements.
Leslie Bibb’s face from ‘The White Lotus’ spawns the ‘Coming out as a Trump voter’ meme
The Coming Out As A Trump Voter meme uses a screenshot from an episode of The White Lotus to mock people who hide their political views.
‘Without even being on’: Woman buys Dodge Charger. Then it starts smoking 5 days later
When one buys a car, they generally hope that it will last them a long time.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: JD Vance memes
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
