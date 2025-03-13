Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Trump’s revelation that “ everything’s computer ,” people sharing stories about how they knew a murderer before they killed , Cheesecake Factory customers revealing why a server ignored them all night , and a woman sharing a little-known feature on her Roku TV.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See ya tomorrow!

— A.W.

Advertisement

“Everything’s computer” has become the hot new catchphrase meme after Donald Trump used it to describe the dashboard of a Tesla.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

A bone-chilling Reddit post asked users who had personally known someone who turned out to be a killer to share their stories.

➤READ MORE

Their story went viral.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

While Frame TVs are seeing growing demand, at upwards of $1,000 or more, they are expensive. That’s why one person decided to share a hack she found on her Roku TV.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Ukraine killed an Inforwars journalist, conspiracy declares

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 A Walmart shopper is going viral after claiming that certain brands are misrepresenting how much product they’re giving to customers.

Advertisement

🍕 Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty is a phrasal template meme born of a viral 2020 Facebook post by a man named Charles Zepp. The memes celebrate guilty pleasures.

💺 Here’s why you need to take all your stuff with you when you deboard a plane—even the boarding pass you’ll never use again.

🍟 When it comes to fast-food restaurants, all of the best deals are kept under lock and key.

🎼 From the Daily Dot archive: Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.

Advertisement

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU HAVE A SMART TV? (LIKE A ROKU TV ETC.)

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.