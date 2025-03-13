Advertisement
Newsletter: 💻 Trump dumbfounded: ‘Everything’s computer’

Andrew Wyrich
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Trump’s revelation that “everything’s computer,” people sharing stories about how they knew a murderer before they killed, Cheesecake Factory customers revealing why a server ignored them all night, and a woman sharing a little-known feature on her Roku TV. 

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you. 

See ya tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

💻 WHAT?
Donald Trump’s ‘everything’s computer’ quote becomes a catchphrase meme

Everything’s computer” has become the hot new catchphrase meme after Donald Trump used it to describe the dashboard of a Tesla.

😱 WTF
‘No one believed me when I told them’: 15 people who knew a murderer before they killed share their stories

bone-chilling Reddit post asked users who had personally known someone who turned out to be a killer to share their stories.

🍴 LABOR
‘Then don’t tip, give them what they want’: Cheesecake Factory customers say server ignored them all night. Then they reveal why

Their story went viral.

📺 TECH
‘I don’t want another subscription’: Woman considers buying Samsung Frame TV. Then she notices this little-known feature on her Roku TV

While Frame TVs are seeing growing demand, at upwards of $1,000 or more, they are expensive. That’s why one person decided to share a hack she found on her Roku TV.

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Deplatformed, a web_crawlr column
By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor

Ukraine killed an Inforwars journalist, conspiracy declares

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 A Walmart shopper is going viral after claiming that certain brands are misrepresenting how much product they’re giving to customers.

🍕 Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty is a phrasal template meme born of a viral 2020 Facebook post by a man named Charles Zepp. The memes celebrate guilty pleasures.

💺 Here’s why you need to take all your stuff with you when you deboard a plane—even the boarding pass you’ll never use again.

🍟 When it comes to fast-food restaurants, all of the best deals are kept under lock and key.

🎼 From the Daily Dot archive: Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.

