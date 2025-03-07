Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: How an increasing number of Trump voters are voicing their regret across the internet , a Walmart shopper’s surprising discovery with her chicken nuggets, how conspiracy theorists are “transvestigating” Shrek , and a woman warning people about hidden cameras in Airbnbs.

An increasing number of voters who helped elect President Donald Trump are voicing regret across the internet after the new administration’s policies negatively affected them.

A Walmart shopper was left “overstimmied and underfed” after preparing Great Value chicken nuggets and making an awkward discovery.

If you had endless free time on your hands, how would you choose to spend it? Probably not analyzing the skull sizes and facial features of animated characters.

Unseen, but always watching. Like an Orwell futuristic novel, hidden cameras are no longer for just spies and detectives. And Amazon has made them much easier to acquire.

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Turn down service

Main Character of the Week: Turn down service

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥤 A fast food worker had choice words for patrons who only buy drinks at the drive-thru. In short, she thinks they’re lazy.

🛒 In a viral video, a Target shopper showed the carts full of returns her store faced after the company rolled back DEI initiatives.

🎀 It’s every new car owner’s dream to be handed the keys to a brand new vehicle, tied together with a red bow on top of their new purchase—just like the commercials. But one customer says her dreams were squashed after she tried to take the bow home.

💸 A Dollar Tree shopper said the customer in front of her shorted the cashier. Then the cashier added their bill to hers.

☕ Starbucks customers are divided after baristas exposed the new policy about writing on cups.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Meet the users fighting NFT-based hate speech on the new internet.