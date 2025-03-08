Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: A first date nightmare story that is truly bonkers, why desperate job seekers are flooding forums with despair, debunking false claims that DOGE unearthed $40 million in secret payments to Obama, and an expert listing the 10 most stolen vehicles in 2024.
After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History.”
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
😱 WTF
‘I was in shock’: Woman goes on first date with man she’s been Instagram friends with for a while. Then he puts a book on the table
The date started off well, until he brought out a book with hundreds of photos of the two of them. Except… she had never taken a single picture with him.
💼 EVERYTHING IS TOTALLY FINE
‘600 rejections in 6 months’: Desperate job seekers are flooding forums with stories of despair. What’s going on?
Job seekers in 2025 are expressing even more despair over the search than in previous years, to the point that lives may be at stake.
💰 DEBUNK
No, DOGE didn’t unearth $40 million in secret payments to Obama
Conservatives across the internet are parroting the false claim that Elon Musk’s DOGE halted former president Barack Obama from pocketing “royalties” from Obamacare.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
