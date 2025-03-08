Featured Video

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: A first date nightmare story that is truly bonkers , why desperate job seekers are flooding forums with despair , debunking false claims that DOGE unearthed $40 million in secret payments to Obama, and an expert listing the 10 most stolen vehicles in 2024 .

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The date started off well, until he brought out a book with hundreds of photos of the two of them. Except… she had never taken a single picture with him.

Job seekers in 2025 are expressing even more despair over the search than in previous years, to the point that lives may be at stake.

Conservatives across the internet are parroting the false claim that Elon Musk’s DOGE halted former president Barack Obama from pocketing “royalties” from Obamacare.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Cash Me Ousside

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👱‍♀️ This Chick-fil-A worker was disgusted to realize why men are creepier toward her when she wears this one hairstyle.

🍟 McDiva is what people are calling this McDonald’s employee after she stood up to a rude customer. So how exactly did she get this title?

🚘 A man is outraged after he went in for an oil change, and the mechanic called out “whoever did this last.” The problem is they did it last time.

👗 Rising prices and questionable quality at thrift stores have left regulars wondering if secondhand shopping is still as affordable—or worth it—as it used to be.

🧼 Another Dawn Powerwash customer is going viral for stating that they believe many are using the product incorrectly.

🎥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.