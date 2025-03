Newsletter: 🥄 Is your favorite spoon making you sick?

Featured Video

Ourtop storiestoday are about: Whether or not your wooden spoon is making you sick , a look at 30 of the funniest memes about the Oscars , a Republican congressman who went viral for angrily messaging a disabled vet about reporting him to DOGE because he asked about job cuts, and why a woman said a product she ordered on Amazon ended up being creepy .

After that, we have some exciting news!We are launching a new column!

Everyone has seenviral recipesonline. Well, our Assistant Managing EditorEilishis going totest them out for you, so you wont waste your time on trying out bad recipes. This was somethingreaders like you asked for more of during our end-of-the-year surveys a few months ago.We take your feedback very seriously!

Shell explain her new column Cooked, a little bit more below. I hope you enjoy!

Today in Internet Culture

Who doesnt lovecooking with a wooden spoon? Theyre stylish, and natural and add a cozy vibe to your kitchen. However, this kitchen bloggerrecommends taking caution with your wooden spoons.

POP CULTURE

Oscars 2025, as told by 30 of the internets funniest memes

The2025 Oscarswerent just about awards,they inspired a wave of memes.

POLITICS

GOP congressman threatens to report disabled vet to DOGEjust for asking about job cuts

A Republican congressman is going viral forangrily direct messaging a former Veterans Affairs stafferon LinkedIn after he asked about government job cuts.

WTF

Woman says Galaxy Lights projector from Amazon is creepy after catching it doing this

An Amazon shopper is going viral aftersharing why shes throwing awaysomethingshe recently purchased for her son.

ByEilish OSullivan

Associate Managing Editor

Cookedis a bi-weekly column that tries out viral recipes so you dont have to. If you want to get this columna day beforewe publish it,subscribe to web_crawlr, where youll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the net.

In the latest episode of TikTok Taught Me, we bring youa hack for those tough-to-open jars. Itseasier than you think.

There isso much conflicting informationabout health, fitness, and what supplements are best for reaching your goals. As a result,it can be devastatingto learn that something you relied onis not good for you.

Thehorse electrolytes guy from 2024is not onlystill alive, buthes posting his mostly normal blood test resultson X to prove it.

What happenswhen you overpay for gasat agas station?

A woman shareda cleaning hackforgarbage disposalsthat involvesdishwasher detergent pods, butviewers were divided on whether this was a useful suggestion.

堆 From theDaily Dot archive:How a cryptocurrency fortunecrippled a deceased billionaires estate.

