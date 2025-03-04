Newsletter: 🥄 Is your favorite spoon making you sick?

Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: Whether or not your wooden spoon is making you sick , a look at 30 of the funniest memes about the Oscars , a Republican congressman who went viral for angrily messaging a disabled vet about reporting him to DOGE because he asked about job cuts, and why a woman said a product she ordered on Amazon ended up being “ creepy .”

After that, we have some exciting news! We are launching a new column!

Everyone has seen viral recipes online. Well, our Assistant Managing Editor Eilish is going to test them out for you, so you won’t waste your time on trying out bad recipes. This was something readers like you asked for more of during our end-of-the-year surveys a few months ago. We take your feedback very seriously!

She’ll explain her new column “Cooked,” a little bit more below. I hope you enjoy!

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Who doesn’t love cooking with a wooden spoon? They’re stylish, and natural and add a cozy vibe to your kitchen. However, this kitchen blogger recommends taking caution with your wooden spoons.

The 2025 Oscars weren’t just about awards, they inspired a wave of memes.

A Republican congressman is going viral for angrily direct messaging a former Veterans Affairs staffer on LinkedIn after he asked about government job cuts.

An Amazon shopper is going viral after sharing why she’s throwing away something she recently purchased for her son.

By Eilish O’Sullivan

Associate Managing Editor

Cooked is a bi-weekly column that tries out viral recipes so you don’t have to. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥒 In the latest episode of “TikTok Taught Me,” we bring you a hack for those tough-to-open jars. It’s easier than you think.

🙃 There is so much conflicting information about health, fitness, and what supplements are best for reaching your goals. As a result, it can be devastating to learn that something you relied on is not “good for you.”

🐴 The horse electrolytes guy from 2024 is not only still alive, but he’s posting his mostly normal blood test results on X to prove it.

⛽ What happens when you overpay for gas at a gas station?

🍲 A woman shared a cleaning hack for garbage disposals that involves dishwasher detergent pods, but viewers were divided on whether this was a useful suggestion.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: How a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DID YOU WATCH THE OSCARS ON SUNDAY NIGHT?

🎶 Now Playing: “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” by ROLE MODEL 🎶