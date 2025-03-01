Featured Video

Our top stories to kick off this weekend are about: A single woman’s sneaky hack for exposing cheaters , an exclusive report about Amazon pulling a fake ICE windbreaker that created a stir on social media, a man claiming an Uber driver tried extorting him , and a Best Buy worker noting that it isn’t illegal for your neighbors to film you on their Ring cameras .

After that, we’ve got a classic meme in “Meme History.”

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

One woman created a video outlining a simple plan for single women to deter married men from engaging with them.

The jacket created a stir on social media after a comedian posted an interview with a Conservative Political Action Conference attendee sporting an ICE jacket.

As the company has grown, reports of issues with drivers—including some downright sketchy behavior.

According to this “freaky” Best Buy employee, your neighbors can record you with their Ring camera and it’s not illegal.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Overly Attached Girlfriend

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📱 A T-Mobile class action suit seeks payback for allegedly disguising fees as regulatory charges. An expert says the charge may have cost you “hundreds of dollars.

🥚 With egg prices soaring due to an outbreak of bird flu across many United States poultry farms, shoppers are scouring grocery stores for the best deals.

🚗 There’s a significant debate in the car community about whether one should lease a car or buy it outright.

🥪 This Jersey Mike’s manager doesn’t play about hygiene. She will call out anyone who puts her customers’ food in jeopardy.

🚰 A server is calling out customers who order water after ordering a drink. And they’re doing it on TikTok.

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the invisible victims of true crime content.