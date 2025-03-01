Advertisement
Newsletter: ✨ Exposing cheaters with a sneaky hack

Andrew Wyrich
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories to kick off this weekend are about: A single woman’s sneaky hack for exposing cheaters, an exclusive report about Amazon pulling a fake ICE windbreaker that created a stir on social media, a man claiming an Uber driver tried extorting him, and a Best Buy worker noting that it isn’t illegal for your neighbors to film you on their Ring cameras

After that, we’ve got a classic meme in “Meme History.” 

See you next week!
— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

✨ INTERNET-ERA DATING
‘Married men HATE glitter’: Single woman’s sneaky dating hack is exposing cheaters

One woman created a video outlining a simple plan for single women to deter married men from engaging with them.

🧥 EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE: Amazon pulls fake ICE windbreakers after MAGA pranksters catch Homeland Security’s eye

The jacket created a stir on social media after a comedian posted an interview with a Conservative Political Action Conference attendee sporting an ICE jacket.

🚗 WTF
‘I have no other choice’: Man orders Uber during snowstorm. Then the driver ‘extorts’ him

As the company has grown, reports of issues with drivers—including some downright sketchy behavior.

📹 TECH
‘It’s actually not against the law’: Best Buy customer goes shopping for Ring cameras. Then a worker steps in with a little-known security trick

According to this “freaky” Best Buy employee, your neighbors can record you with their Ring camera and it’s not illegal.

By Kyle Calise
Video Producer

Overly attached girlfriend meme

Meme History: Overly Attached Girlfriend

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📱 A T-Mobile class action suit seeks payback for allegedly disguising fees as regulatory charges. An expert says the charge may have cost you “hundreds of dollars.

🥚 With egg prices soaring due to an outbreak of bird flu across many United States poultry farms, shoppers are scouring grocery stores for the best deals.

🚗 There’s a significant debate in the car community about whether one should lease a car or buy it outright.

🥪 This Jersey Mike’s manager doesn’t play about hygiene. She will call out anyone who puts her customers’ food in jeopardy.

🚰 A server is calling out customers who order water after ordering a drink. And they’re doing it on TikTok.

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the invisible victims of true crime content.

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

The Daily Dot