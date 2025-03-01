Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Our top stories to kick off this weekend are about: A single woman’s sneaky hack for exposing cheaters, an exclusive report about Amazon pulling a fake ICE windbreaker that created a stir on social media, a man claiming an Uber driver tried extorting him, and a Best Buy worker noting that it isn’t illegal for your neighbors to film you on their Ring cameras.
After that, we’ve got a classic meme in “Meme History.”
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
✨ INTERNET-ERA DATING
‘Married men HATE glitter’: Single woman’s sneaky dating hack is exposing cheaters
One woman created a video outlining a simple plan for single women to deter married men from engaging with them.
🧥 EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE: Amazon pulls fake ICE windbreakers after MAGA pranksters catch Homeland Security’s eye
The jacket created a stir on social media after a comedian posted an interview with a Conservative Political Action Conference attendee sporting an ICE jacket.
🚗 WTF
‘I have no other choice’: Man orders Uber during snowstorm. Then the driver ‘extorts’ him
As the company has grown, reports of issues with drivers—including some downright sketchy behavior.
📹 TECH
‘It’s actually not against the law’: Best Buy customer goes shopping for Ring cameras. Then a worker steps in with a little-known security trick
According to this “freaky” Best Buy employee, your neighbors can record you with their Ring camera and it’s not illegal.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Overly Attached Girlfriend
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
📱 A T-Mobile class action suit seeks payback for allegedly disguising fees as regulatory charges. An expert says the charge may have cost you “hundreds of dollars.
🥚 With egg prices soaring due to an outbreak of bird flu across many United States poultry farms, shoppers are scouring grocery stores for the best deals.
🚗 There’s a significant debate in the car community about whether one should lease a car or buy it outright.
🥪 This Jersey Mike’s manager doesn’t play about hygiene. She will call out anyone who puts her customers’ food in jeopardy.
🚰 A server is calling out customers who order water after ordering a drink. And they’re doing it on TikTok.
👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the invisible victims of true crime content.