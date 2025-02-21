Featured Video

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: How to get revenge on those annoying “blinding” headlights people have on their cars, how no one can really track how much Elon Musk’s DOGE is cutting, how there’s an elaborate crypto scam going around that uses calendar invites, and why the internet is coping with the frequent plane crashes using memes .

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: Don’t forget to take our weekly news quiz! If you guess the answer correctly, you might win a “Scrolling In The Deep” shirt!

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

There’s a simple way to get back at folks rocking those exceedingly bright headlights.

➤READ MORE

A spate of trackers keeping an eye on DOGE’s contract terminations has sprung up—including on DOGE’s own website—and no one can say, for sure, just how much Musk’s merry band of cost-cutting coders is accomplishing.

➤READ MORE

📅 SCAMS

An elaborate crypto scam is using Google Calendar invites to hijack verified X accounts

Cryptocurrency scammers are using a sophisticated phishing method against a number of prominent political figures and journalists, compromising dozens of accounts to push coins.

➤READ MORE

With the recent and frequent plane crashes, folks online have taken to dark humor in posting plane crash memes.

➤READ MORE

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Frustrating Toyota dealership purchase

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

