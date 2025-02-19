Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: An airplane seat debacle that escalated dramatically , why dogs bring you random household objects , an exclusive report about hackers leaking police manuals , and an Airbnb horror story .

A man asked to switch seats on an airplane so another passenger could sit with his children refused and set off an escalating situation that ended dramatically.

One dog owner filmed her Golden Retriever bringing her the most random stuff while she was bathing in the tub. Many dogs do this, and the reasons why may surprise you.

Hackers leaked thousands of files from Lexipol, a Texas-based company that develops policy manuals, training bulletins, and consulting services for first responders.

There are plenty of horror stories of all the things the weird, nasty, and even potentially dangerous things that Airbnb guests and hosts have allegedly encountered.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ fans launch campaign to #RecastEggman

'Sonic the Hedgehog' fans launch campaign to #RecastEggman

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

💇 Dyson’s expensive hair tools are highly coveted in the beauty community, but do they do more harm than good?

🐟 A woman took to TikTok to share that she found a parasite in a cod filet she recently purchased at an H-E-B.

📺 I’ve Played These Games Before Memes are based on a moment from season two of Squid Game. The memes depict the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, yelling the phrase at the other contestants in the competition.

🥩 Sometimes, looks can be deceiving. At least, that’s what one Sam’s Club customer experienced after purchasing a pack of three steaks from the retailer.

🥣 A Panera customer says the popular chain served her “ice cold” soup.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

