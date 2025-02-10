Newsletter: 🤖 ‘Dystopian’ AI worker tracking tools

Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Today’s top stories are about: a concerning new AI tool that surveils workers’ behavior, a “woke furry” hacker who took aim at the creators of the DEI Watch List , a woman’s account of what happened when her landlord entered her apartment , and a Hinge date horror story that has viewers cringing in the comments.

After that, Mikael has an egg-tastic edition of “One Dumb Conspiracy” for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The Instagram reel has viewers concerned for the future of their jobs.

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

Federal employees are listed for ‘offenses’ such as using pronouns in their bios.

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

The woman felt so uncomfortable with what her landlord did that she’s now considering moving out of her apartment.

➤ READ MORE

A woman on TikTok described her “Hinge date from hell,” and viewers want to “normalize” leaving in the middle of bad dates.

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists think liberals are stealing eggs to drive up prices under Trump

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

⏰ This middle school teacher has gone viral after becoming the latest victim of Apple’s “malfunctioning” iPhone alarm clock.

Advertisement

💓 What would you do if you were gifted this highly suggestive plushy for Valentine’s Day?

🥖 Soup or salad? The one universal question asked among food lovers. The question takes no one by surprise, it’s that routine. However, for one couple, the question led to a glorious yet unexpected delivery of dozens of Olive Garden breadsticks .

🍇 You hate to see blackberries turning quickly into mold , especially a day after you purchased them.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

Advertisement

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

It’s time to resolve the age-old debate.

Advertisement

🎶 Now Playing: “Say it Witcha Chest” by Doggystyleeee and Snoop Dogg 🎶