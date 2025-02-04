Newsletter: 🥚 Anti-Trump egg price watchers

Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: Online egg price trackers who are holding Trump accountable , a nightmare doctor story , how Beyoncé’s reaction to a Grammys win became a new meme, and a user sharing as little-known secret about Facebook Messenger .

After that, we've got a "One Good Thing" for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

People online are refusing to let President Donald Trump ignore the skyrocketing egg prices after he said on the campaign trail that he would “end inflation” on Day 1.

➤ READ MORE

Dealing with insurance is rarely a walk in the park in the United States. But one woman’s recent experience being assigned a new primary care physician took a particularly dark turn.

➤ READ MORE

With dozens of Grammys from previous years, this was far from Beyoncé’s first rodeo, but her reaction to her big win gave us something more: a new meme.

➤ READ MORE

One way or another, we all know the internet has its ways of identifying us—but some companies, like Meta, might be able to do it more than others.

➤ READ MORE

"One Good Thing."

‘Guys check your pocket change’: Coin hunter says these rare pennies could be worth thousands—here’s how to tell if you have one

Coin collection is big business for those who know what to look for .

@huntcoinswithme recently posted a video about a specific Lincoln Wheat Penny that was sold at auction in 2023, encouraging people to search their pockets for rare coins that are worth far more than their face value.

“Guys, you’re not checking your pocket change yet?” @huntcoinswithme said in his video, before sharing his screen of the Heritage Auctions website.

While he says in the video that the penny was just sold, it has been over two years since it was auctioned off for $240,000. People on TikTok started tearing through their change jars and pockets , looking for the extremely rare pennies.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤳 Today's Viral Video

Is bullying human-like machines is harmless fun, or a sign of something more troubling?

📚 Andrew’s Reading: “Dark Age” by Pierce Brown 📚



