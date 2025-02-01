Featured Video

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: A woman’s gross surprise in her pita chips , a relationship hack that people think is genius, a Dunkin’ worker sharing how to take the chain’s hot chocolate to the next level , and a woman discovering what really happens to your blocked messages on your phone.

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A Cava customer is claiming that her fried pita order included an unwelcome addition, which led her to express, “ I’m so disgusted. How does this even happen? ”

While she had many pieces of advice, one woman went viral because of her big relationship takeaway: “ Men love quests .”

A simple tweak could take Dunkin’s hot chocolate to the next level , according to an employee at the chain coffee and donut company.

One woman recently shared a fascinating discovery about blocked messages in a viral video.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Will Smith memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥵 Snuggling up close to a fireplace or a space heater, or into an electric blanket is a common and comforting wintertime activity. While it may seem harmless, one woman is urging viewers to heed her warning .

🍞 One shopper says she scored $87 off of a brand-new toaster at JCPenney after taking advantage of a tool on the retailer’s mobile app.

🦷 The time-honored tradition of removing wisdom teeth is one that many dread.

🧺 Is it cheaper to do your laundry at night ?

🥛 A Nespresso customer just discovered she had been using her milk frother all wrong .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Surely this doesn’t bode well for the artistic process 😭