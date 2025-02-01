Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: A woman’s gross surprise in her pita chips, a relationship hack that people think is genius, a Dunkin’ worker sharing how to take the chain’s hot chocolate to the next level, and a woman discovering what really happens to your blocked messages on your phone.
After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.
‘How does this even happen?’: Woman orders a Cava kid’s meal. Then she takes a closer look at her pita chips
A Cava customer is claiming that her fried pita order included an unwelcome addition, which led her to express, “I’m so disgusted. How does this even happen?”
‘Men hate puzzles. They LOVE quests’: Men and women agree this relationship hack is genius
While she had many pieces of advice, one woman went viral because of her big relationship takeaway: “Men love quests.”
‘It makes it taste like 10x better and it’s not an upcharge’: Dunkin’ worker shares little-known hot chocolate trick
A simple tweak could take Dunkin’s hot chocolate to the next level, according to an employee at the chain coffee and donut company.
‘Did y’all know?!?!’: Woman shares what really happens to blocked messages. They don’t just disappear
One woman recently shared a fascinating discovery about blocked messages in a viral video.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Will Smith memes
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🥵 Snuggling up close to a fireplace or a space heater, or into an electric blanket is a common and comforting wintertime activity. While it may seem harmless, one woman is urging viewers to heed her warning.
🍞 One shopper says she scored $87 off of a brand-new toaster at JCPenney after taking advantage of a tool on the retailer’s mobile app.
🦷 The time-honored tradition of removing wisdom teeth is one that many dread.
🧺 Is it cheaper to do your laundry at night?
🥛 A Nespresso customer just discovered she had been using her milk frother all wrong.
Surely this doesn’t bode well for the artistic process 😭