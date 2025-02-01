Advertisement
Newsletter: 🤢 Pita chip pimple patch

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: A woman’s gross surprise in her pita chips, a relationship hack that people think is genius, a Dunkin’ worker sharing how to take the chain’s hot chocolate to the next level, and a woman discovering what really happens to your blocked messages on your phone. 

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you. 

P.S. — Did you take our weekly news quiz yesterday? If not, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a Scrolling In The Deep shirt

See you next week! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🤢 WTF
‘How does this even happen?’: Woman orders a Cava kid’s meal. Then she takes a closer look at her pita chips

A Cava customer is claiming that her fried pita order included an unwelcome addition, which led her to express, “I’m so disgusted. How does this even happen?

READ MORE

💑 INTERNET-ERA DATING
‘Men hate puzzles. They LOVE quests’: Men and women agree this relationship hack is genius

While she had many pieces of advice, one woman went viral because of her big relationship takeaway: “Men love quests.”

READ MORE

🍫 THE MORE YOU KNOW
‘It makes it taste like 10x better and it’s not an upcharge’: Dunkin’ worker shares little-known hot chocolate trick

simple tweak could take Dunkin’s hot chocolate to the next level, according to an employee at the chain coffee and donut company. 

READ MORE

⛔ TECH
‘Did y’all know?!?!’: Woman shares what really happens to blocked messages. They don’t just disappear 

One woman recently shared a fascinating discovery about blocked messages in a viral video.

READ MORE

In Body Image

By Kyle Calise
Video Producer

Will Smith memes

Meme History: Will Smith memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥵 Snuggling up close to a fireplace or a space heater, or into an electric blanket is a common and comforting wintertime activity. While it may seem harmless, one woman is urging viewers to heed her warning.

🍞 One shopper says she scored $87 off of a brand-new toaster at JCPenney after taking advantage of a tool on the retailer’s mobile app.

🦷 The time-honored tradition of removing wisdom teeth is one that many dread.

🧺 Is it cheaper to do your laundry at night

🥛 A Nespresso customer just discovered she had been using her milk frother all wrong.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Surely this doesn’t bode well for the artistic process 😭

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

