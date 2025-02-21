‘Just Zelle it to me whenever’: Wedding guest gifts couple $400. Then they get a shocking text from the groom

Weddings bring families together. But they also have the potential to rip them apart. The point of contention, unsurprisingly, is usually money. In a Reddit “storytime” that has amassed 1.8 million views, Maddy Snook (@maddysnook) broke down the striking set of affairs.

“How would you respond to a text from a friend asking you to cover the cost of your plate at their wedding?” she asks the viewers.

She then explains how a person attended a wedding at an expensive restaurant. However, this person received a text from the groom asking them to pay $115 for their plate.

“Now you’re looking at your phone like, ‘Am I the crazy one?’” she continues. “Because at no point was it communicated prior to the wedding that I was going to have to pay for my plate. It wasn’t on the invitation either. But you and your plus one gave a $400 cash gift in a card at the wedding.”

She added, “Now this wedding took place at a very expensive restaurant, in a private room at said restaurant, and you’re wondering, ‘Why the hell would you book a place that you can’t afford to pay for on your own?’”

Snook then detailed how, according to this Reddit user, there was no dance floor or open bar. But the worst part of all was the fact that this Redditor wasn’t even aware that the wedding involved a charge in the first place.

“It’s customary to pay for your plate, plus enough for a gift,” one wrote. “In Ireland, it’s a given that you gift the couple cash that more than covers your plate,” another added.

On the other hand, other commenters were staunchly against the idea.

“Tell them ‘Oops, left you $400 cash. take that $115 out, and please give me back my change,’ a further commenter suggested, while a fourth quipped, “RSVP- not attending. Enjoy your wedding.”

Snook didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

What happened next?

The sibling of the groom actually wrote the original Reddit post. In the post, they admitted that while the conversation with their brother became “heated,” they eventually promised to send over the money. The Redditor added that they “might not pay anything” now, and argued that at their own wedding, they “didn’t charge anyone a dime.”

The poster later revealed in an update that their brother is “ghosting” them and that they aren’t planning to send any money over to him. They reiterated that while their brother told everyone else the wedding involved a charge, he never told them.

“I don’t know if you know this but it’s extremely poor etiquette to charge people to come to a wedding, on that principle I have changed my mind,” the Redditor said in a purported text to the brother. “Please deduct the charge for your wedding from my gift money you have already received. Thank you so much for understanding.”

The Redditor didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Reddit direct message.



