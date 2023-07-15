A video on TikTok went viral of a mother and daughter eating McDonald’s in their car when a man started looking at them through the car window. The mom tells her daughter to listen to her gut feeling about strangers.

Kels (@kelslarainn) has reached over 3.3 million views on her TikTok by Friday afternoon and has posted multiple videos responding to commenters asking for a storytime video.

In the video, the mom, Kels and her daughter notice a man walking by their car and staring through their window. As the video goes on her daughter continues to look back up through the window at the man.

“That guy is making me uncomfortable,” Kels said. “Is he making you uncomfortable too?” she asked her daughter.

“You feel that gut feeling you have right now?” she adds, “that’s when you’d wanna come in and get mom.”

“That’s why my stomach flipped right there,” her daughter said.

Kels posted another video saying how her daughter was “100% right” for trusting her gut feeling.

“He was looking at me, he wasn’t looking at you,” her daughter said. “That made me more uncomfortable,” Kels responds.

“He was weird, he was walking and literally turning around to look at you,” she adds.

Kels told her daughter, “If anyone ever makes you feel uncomfortable, be loud about it.”

As she continues to have the stranger talk with her daughter, the caption of her second video read “More happened after our lunch date. Storytime is coming soon.”

In her storytime video, Kels explained that after they finished their lunch date they saw the same man inside the laundromat, but he was not doing laundry. “He held the door open for us, I thanked him, and he followed us in,” she said.

“He mumbled something about being a manager at a fast food place and something about getting us free drinks,” Kels adds. “I don’t know about y’all but my inner child was screaming. This is what you have been told about your entire life.”

“He seemed more scared of me than I was of him at the time, maybe that’s because he had ill intent,” she said.

Viewers left heart-warming comments praising Kels for teaching her daughter about stranger danger. “I’m so glad moms like you exist. Protect that baby by teaching her to stand up for herself!” one comment read.

“This moment gave me goosebumps. I wish every child could understand a “gut feeling” this early in life,” another said.

