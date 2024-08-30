‘I’m gonna sue you’: Customer’s car dies in Yogurtland parking lot. She can’t believe the owner’s response

After a Yogurtland customer’s car battery died in the company parking lot, she posted a viral video of her interaction with the owner, who confronted her for attempting to save the parking spot next to her car.

Deidre has (@ilyllamaqueen) received over 492,100 views on her TikTok as of this writing. In her caption, she said her “crazy” behavior was “justified” because it came after the owner “called me poor, told me to ‘talk to him when i can afford a $100k car’, and that i ‘cant even afford a decent car’.” However, she did not capture these alleged comments in the video.

What happened?

To start her video, Deidre records through the front window of her car while sitting in the driver’s seat. She added an on-screen caption that says, “Pov: your car battery dies and a pos decides to cause more issues for you.”

As she films the front door of Yogurtland while still sitting in her car, viewers first hear Deidre say, “I don’t give a f*ck.”

Next, viewers see a man walk through the front door and begin to approach Deidre’s car. “Call security on me,” she exclaims.

“I own the complex, so you’re messing with the wrong person,” the owner nonchalantly responds. Smiling, he walks around closer to Deidre as she says, “You’re selfish. I literally need to get my car started.”

The owner says, “That’s not my problem,” and tells Deidre that she doesn’t have “common decency” for attempting to block him from parking in the spot to the left of her car.

Her attempt is only somewhat successful

Despite Deidre’s attempt to save the spot next to her so another driver could pull up and help start her car, the owner’s car is parked in the spot directly to her left, blocked only slightly from pulling all the way into the spot by Deidre’s open driver’s side door.

“I’m waiting for someone to jump the car,” she explains.

However, the owner aggressively responds, angry that Deidre is filming him. He then threatens to sue her for filming him without consent.

Deidre asks, “Sue me for what? I’m sitting here.” As soon as she says this, the owner pulls out his own phone and starts to record her.

After a slight pause, he says, “You’re in the wrong. You don’t own this.”

Confused, Deidre emphasizes that she never said she owned the space; she simply needs it as she is waiting for assistance. She adds that there are other parking spots available.

Security gets involved

The video then cuts to Deidre zooming in on what looks to be a security guard who is speaking to the owner directly in front of her car. She interrupts, “Excuse me, I need to get my car jumped, and I’ve just been waiting for my mom to come over here and get it. She’s getting the jumper cables right now.”

She adds that no other drivers seemed to have a problem with her saving the space; however, the owner wants the one she needs, even though she says there are multiple parking spots available just steps away.

“You’re kidding me, right?” she asks. “I literally need someone to jump my car.”

Before ending her video, Deidre further explains why she saved that particular space.

“What’s not clicking?” she asks. “Unfortunately, I didn’t reverse park, so I need someone to come into this parking spot.” She adds that the person in the spot to her right had not left yet, which is why she was trying to save the space the owner parked in.

Viewers react

In the comments section, a viewer told Deidre, “OMGGGGG HIS WIFE WENT ON A MOM FACEBOOK GROUP IN VEGAS ASKING FOR ADVICE TO FILE LEGAL ACTION ON YOU LOL THEN SAID THIS MAN WASNT THE PROBLEM.”

Deidre replied to the comment, saying, “She deleted it bc ppl saw this vid and called her out.”

Another viewer suggested, “Get one of those portable battery jumpers. They’re cheap these days and will save you so much time if your battery dies.”

Can the owner sue Deidre for recording him?

According to Pusch & Nguyen, it is possible to take legal action against someone who records you without your permission if done so on private property or “in situations where you have a reasonable expectation of privacy.” It will be more challenging to sue someone for recording you on public property or if they were involved in the conversation.

Was Deidre breaking any laws by saving the space?

In most states, you need a permit to save a public parking space, as stated by SF Neighborhoods. The site states that using any object, such as chairs, cones, or yourself, to save a public parking spot without a permit is an illegal dump and can cost you a hefty fee.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Deidre via TikTok comment and direct message and to Yogurtland via media contact form.

