‘What I make in two weeks at a dental office is what I make in a week at a restaurant’: Worker with 2 jobs as waitress and dental assistant says she makes way more waiting tables. It’s more common than you think

A worker with two jobs said that she earns more money waiting tables part-time than she does as a dental assistant.

In the video, Joi (@joigasm) shared that she works two jobs. She’s a dental assistant by day and a part-time server at night and on the weekends.

“I tell my mom this all the time. I’ve made the most money as a waitress,” Joi said.

Joi said that she got her first waitressing gig at IHOP, the well-known breakfast chain, when she was 19-years-old. In the year she worked there, Joi said that she brought home $1,200 in tips in a week. (That’s about $62,000 annually if Joi’s tips were steady and she worked every week out of the year.)

“Now, I’m 25 years old. I’m working two jobs,” she said.

But having two jobs is not uncommon. The Daily Dot has reported on multiple people, including remote workers, who have more than one employer. One person said that they have three work-from-home gigs that bring in more than $10,000 a month. Another posted a day in their life as a full-time worker at both Aldi and Walmart.

“What I make in two weeks at a dental office is what I make in a week at a restaurant,” Joi said.

That means, in theory, if Joi makes $1,000 at her day job as a dental assistant, she could make the same $1,000 working 20 hours as a waitress.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for a dental assistant is $21.55 an hour—or $44,820 a year. For waiters and waitresses, the median is $14 an hour and $29,120 a year.

However, Joi warned that being a server is not for everyone.

“There’s so much patience that requires you to be a waitress. Now to me, it’s worth it. It’s worth the money. But not every restaurant,” Joi said, concluding the clip.

As of Wednesday morning, her video has more than 90,000 views.

In the comments, one dental hygienist said that dental assistants are underpaid even though they “do so much.”

Other commenters said they had similar experiences with the income they can bring in as a server.

“This is so facts it’s fast money & w the economy we’re in now you literally need it,” one person said.

“I have a 9-5 too and I always think back on how much I used to make serving working 3 days and bringing home 2k. But I would never go back to serving,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Joi for comment via email.