‘I think the laptop was more than a fair trade’: Worker gets laid off from company that made $50 billion. She smashes laptop in retaliation

At a time when corporate profits are hitting record highs, everyday Americans are still finding it difficult to find and hold jobs.

Applicants today must deal with endless applications for jobs that may not exist—and if they do actually land a job, they are at risk of being laid off without warning.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after showing what being laid off from one of these profitable companies can look like.

In a video with over 705,000 views, TikTok user Lyss (@lyssg717) wrote, “Pov: you’re watching me react to getting laid off by a company who made 50 billion in sales last year.” The video shows Lyss smashing a laptop over and over again.

“I think the laptop was more than a fair trade,” she wrote in the caption. In a comment, she revealed that she had been working for the company for three years.

While some noted the company may attempt to collect the laptop or deduct the cost from her paycheck, others admitted to doing something similar to Lyss, or at the very least, holding onto company property beyond their employment.

“I kept my $600 Herman Miller desk chair i ‘borrowed’ from the office during Covid,” shared a user.

“I kept my monitors and docking stations,” added another. “I’m getting something out of it.”

“I did the same. Smashed it with a shovel. And then I.T. emailed me asking me to turn it on to complete the data wipe,” recalled a third.

“I just soaked it in water…and dried and put it back in the box,” stated an additional commenter.

However, others noted the pain that workers like Lyss feel when a company to which they’ve been a loyal employee suddenly decides to cut them loose.

“Loyalty means nothing companies anymore,” detailed a commenter.

“I got laid off by a company that made 82.7 billion. I was there for 7 years,” claimed a second.

“I got laid off from Carvana the same day they made a 2.2 billion dollar purchase of Adesa,” detailed a third. “They [went] into debt instead of keeping us employed.”

“My company grew 10%, turned a profit. with record numbers still had layoffs because they want to grow at 20%,” alleged a further TikToker.

Still more simply enjoyed the pleasure of someone taking out their work frustrations.

“​​This was so therapeutic to watch,” said a user. “thank you so much for sharing.”

