‘Then everyone is shocked when I finally quit’: Worker says she’ll quit. She’s been saying that for 2 years. Viewers can relate

Many have had a co-worker who constantly says they are ready to quit their job. One TikTok account belonging to an escape room in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, shared a video that relates to viewers who have had such an experience.

Previously, a trampoline park in West Virginia drew viral attention on TikTok using similar marketing methods—having employees pretend to (or not) complain about their jobs and their level of difficulty.

In a video that has drawn over 2.1 million views as of Saturday, two employees of Trapped, the Mississagua-based escape room, play the parts of unhappy employees contemplating quitting. A text overlay on the video states that the video is intended to tease a co-worker that’s been talking about quitting for two years.

The poster and a co-worker also lip-sync to a line from the song “Blow Me (One last kiss)” by P!nk, with one co-worker saying, “I think I’ve finally had enough,” and the other replying, “I think you’re full of sh*t.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the escape room via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers shared that they’ve had similar experiences with managers and co-workers calling their bluff when they say they will quit—usually out of frustration.

“My manager (and everyone else) says this to me every time because I’ve outlasted 18 managers and numerous other staff members in 4.5 years there,” one commenter wrote.

“Me but my manager goes ‘yet you’re still here,’ another user said.

“I been making that claim for two months but I have a job interview tomorrow sooo,” a viewer shared.

Others shared that they had finally left their jobs after years of threatening to do so in a similar manner.

“Yes I left a year ago and my old coworker/friend has finally left after saying she would leave since before I left,” one commenter wrote.

“This was me but I finally left after sticking it out for 7 extra months,” another user wrote. “I’m so much less stressed now it’s insane.”

“I was like this at my last job for like, 3 years,” one echoed. “When the time came, only gave 48 hrs. Bye ya’ll!”